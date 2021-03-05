Daily Horoscope: March 6, 2021

The moon in Sagittarius connects with lucky Jupiter at 12:07 AM and chatty Mercury at 1:36 AM, inspiring a generous and open-minded atmosphere, but watch out for confusion as the moon clashes with hazy Neptune at 4:44 AM. The moon enters industrious earth sign Capricorn at 9:20 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in the Sagittarius for the first part of the day, finding you exploring new opportunities, and your focus turns squarely to your career and life in public as the moon enters Capricorn.

Taurus

You’re cutting ties with the past as the moon finishes its journey through Sagittarius, and you’re excited to explore new opportunities as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn.

Gemini

The moon in Sagittarius has found you focused on your relationships and learning about your partner’s point of view. You two are going even deeper as the moon enters Capricorn. Issues like debts and shared resources are broached.

Cancer

You’re busily tackling your to-do list as the moon finishes moving through Sagittarius, especially after some possible miscommunications when it clashes with hazy Neptune. Your attention is firmly on your partnerships as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius inspires fun and creativity! Romance is in the air, but it’s also time to get to work as the moon enters hardworking earth sign Capricorn.

Virgo

You’re been focused on your home and family life as the moon moves through Sagittarius, but the mood shifts as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity!

Libra

You’ve been in a chatty mood as the moon moves through Sagittarius, but watch out for misunderstandings as the moon clashes with hazy Neptune. The moon enters Capricorn today, shifting your focus to home and family life.

Scorpio

The moon in Sagittarius has found you focused on wealth and abundance! Today the moon enters Capricorn, which is all about sharing information and negotiating for you, dear Scorpio.

Sagittarius

The moon wraps up its journey in your sign today, Sagittarius, finding you reflecting on your emotions. The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the financial sector of your chart.

Capricorn

The moon finishes its journey in Sagittarius today, during which time it’s important that you catch up on rest. The moon enters your sign later today, encouraging you to connect with your feelings. Notice if there’s something you’re repressing!

Aquarius

You’re in a social mood as the moon moves through fire sign Sagittarius, but feeling much more private as the moon enters Capricorn. Make time to catch up on rest.

Pisces

Your focus is on your career as the moon moves through Sagittarius, but as the moon enters Capricorn later today, your attention shifts to your social life. It’s a great time to network.

