Daily Horoscope: March 6, 2022

Fiery Mars enters cool Aquarius at 1:23 AM, inspiring calculated action, and sweet Venus enters Aquarius at 1:30 AM, finding us especially appreciative of the intellectual connections we share with others. Venus meets Mars at 2:12 AM, bringing a fresh start in creativity, romance, or the pursuit of your dreams. The moon enters grounded, practical earth sign Taurus at 3:00 AM—but watch out for impatience as the moon squares off with Mars at 3:06 AM. The moon squares off with Venus at 3:07 AM, encouraging us to reach out for what we desire.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius today, which can find you entering a new social circle, and feeling quite popular! The moon enters Taurus, which may shift your focus to finances.

Taurus

Mars and your ruling planet Venus enter and meet in Aquarius today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and making it an exciting moment to stand in the spotlight! Reward or recognition may come your way. The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self love.

Gemini

Mars and Venus enter and meet in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which might bring exciting opportunities your way. It’s a fantastic time to connect with your partners on an intellectual level. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to rest and relax.

Cancer

Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius today, which may find someone eager to invest in you, or find you wanting to clear old debts, offering or accepting an apology. The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Leo

Mars and Venus enter and meet in your opposite sign Aquarius today, making it an exciting time to meet new people and reconnect with established partners! The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career.

Virgo

Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius, which may find you experimenting with a new beauty routine or wellness journey. An exciting gig could come your way. It’s a great time to rethink your schedule! The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to plan your next journey.

Libra

Mars and your ruling planet Venus enter and meet in fellow air sign Aquarius, activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This is an exciting time in your love life and artistic pursuits. The moon enters Taurus, which shifting your focus to finances.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius, which may create a fresh start at home or with family. The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus, shifting your focus to your relationships.

Sagittarius

Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius, which could find you taking a new approach to communication. Some intriguing news may been the way… The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Capricorn

Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius, which could bring a gift or pay raise! The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and encouraging you to enjoy yourself!

Aquarius

Mars and Venus enter and meet in your sign today, Aquarius! You may be feeling especially attractive and charming. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your attention to your home and family life.

Pisces

You may be craving peace, quiet, and privacy as Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius. The moon enters Taurus, possibly bringing news your way.