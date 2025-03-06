Daily Horoscope: March 6, 2025

Yesterday’s conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon and Uranus transitions into the same alignment between the Moon and Jupiter in Gemini. Interestingly, this celestial combination forms a favorable sextile with Venus retrograde and a challenging square with the Sun. All cosmic signs point to significant growth, which is likely to come after some kind of emotional or financial snafu brought on by Venus retrograde. Sometimes, the most effective life lessons are also the hardest. Thankfully, the cosmos seems to suggest we will be wiser, stronger, and generally better off on the other side of these challenges. So, don’t give up hope quite yet.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and the Sun strengthens under Cancer and Pisces. Paired with the Moon’s positive sextile with Venus retrograde and tense square with the Sun, this cosmic alignment points to tremendous growth and transformation. Don’t let the extra challenge discourage you, Aries. You’re much closer to the finish line than you think.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your retrograde ruling planet, Venus, forms a favorable sextile with a conjunction of Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon. Although Venus retrograde has a bad reputation for its emotional and financial shake-ups, these mishaps offer invaluable opportunities to improve our overall well-being in these areas of life. Pay attention to what isn’t working so that you’re better equipped to fix it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A conjunction of Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon forms a favorable sextile with Venus retrograde under your celestial domain and Aries. When someone or something tells you who or what they are, listen. Your willingness to see the best in any given situation is admirable. But it also makes you susceptible to naivete. A healthy dose of skepticism goes a long way.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Jupiter today, signaling positive growth and transformation. This combination also forms a favorable sextile with Venus retrograde. While the latter planet isn’t necessarily the most fortuitous player in the cosmos these days, this alignment suggests a chance to learn and grow from your mistakes (or the mistakes of others). Be sure to take it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body’s ongoing square with Jupiter, the latter of which is now joined by the waxing crescent Moon, indicates significant transformations ahead. Give yourself space to feel these changes as they occur in real time. Don’t rush the process, or you’re liable to start backtracking. Trust the cosmos to guide you forward, Leo. Release the desire for control.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As the sextile between the Jupiter-waxing Moon conjunction and Venus retrograde continues in Gemini and Aries, your ruling planet, Mercury finds itself nearby in the latter celestial domain. This cosmic alignment points toward growth and evolution. Remember that these kinds of metamorphoses aren’t always comfortable, Virgo. But Mercury’s placement in Aries helps maintain confidence and mental clarity amidst the struggle.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The sextile between your retrograde ruling planet and Jupiter is now joined by the waxing crescent Moon, which conjoins with the latter planet today under Gemini. All cosmic signs suggest transformations are well underway. Even if it doesn’t always feel like it (especially when Venus retrograde turns things topsy-turvy), you are gaining invaluable wisdom from this experience, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Just because everyone around you doesn’t see the bigger picture doesn’t mean you’re necessarily wrong. These kinds of overarching revelations present themselves to us in their own time. As Pluto and Mercury’s sextile continues, your ruling planet’s ongoing square with Haumea retrograde suggests a struggle to stand by your own beliefs in the face of incredulity. If you don’t, who will?

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet conjoins with the waxing crescent Moon under Gemini today, forming a favorable sextile with Venus retrograde and tense square with the Sun simultaneously. A detour isn’t the same thing as a dead-end, Sagittarius. Stagnating in the same place is a far worse fate than having to work a little harder to get around this obstacle in your way.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Sun flies between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Ceres in Pisces. As a conjunction between Saturn and the Sun inches closer to fruition, responsibility and discipline move increasingly further to the front of your mind. The quicker you accept that these types of personal evolutions will be more hard work than relaxation, the less frustrating this entire process will be.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Saturn continues in Taurus and Pisces, respectively. Paired with the ongoing sextile between Venus retrograde and a conjunction of Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon, all cosmic signs point to using your creative energy to see a way through this internal transformation. You get to dream up your own way forward, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun maintains its arduous square with a conjunction of Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon under your celestial domain and Gemini. This cosmic alignment hints at significant challenges further up the road. As disheartening as this might feel in the moment, try your best to keep the faith, Pisces. The rewards of getting over this hurdle are well worth the effort.

Pisces monthly horoscope

