Daily Horoscope: March 7, 2022

We may be in the mood to try new things as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus today at 1:38 AM, and an expansive energy flows as the moon connects with Jupiter in Pisces at 8:49 AM. The moon connects with the sun in Pisces at 12:03 PM, inspiring confidence—but delays may pop up as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 4:56 PM. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 11:03 PM, inspiring our imaginations.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Taurus lights up the financial sector of your chart, encouraging you to consider your budget and reflect on your needs regarding security and comfort.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, so make time for self love! Your responsibilities are front and center as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, and inspiring social connections can form as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini

The moon is in Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Geminis are usually up for an adventure, but as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, you may be in a more cautious mood.

Cancer

The moon is in Taurus today, finding you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future, and you may be wondering how you’ll accomplish everything as the moon squares off with Saturn. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to have faith in your dreams!

Leo

The moon in Taurus lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, dear Leo. Expectations and limits can be discussed with partners as the moon squares off with Saturn, which is in your opposite sign Aquarius.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring you to plan your next adventure! Scheduling difficulties may arise as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsical atmosphere as you connect with partners!

Libra

You may be settling debts and sorting out what’s truly important to you as the moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring creative solutions.

Scorpio

The moon in your opposite sign Taurus lights up the relationship sector of your chart, and you may be setting boundaries around your personal life as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. Creativity and romance flow as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius

Delays in communication may pop up as the moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. That said, the moon in Taurus still finds you eager to get organized, and creative solutions to tricky problems can be found as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring a sweet, sensual atmosphere. You may be cautious about your budget as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces, bringing an inspiring message.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on home and family, and you may be setting important boundaries around your personal life as the moon squares off with Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and as it mingles with Jupiter, the sun, and Neptune—all in your sign, Pisces—you’re feeling especially confident and inspired!