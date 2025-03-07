Daily Horoscope: March 7, 2025

A challenging square between Saturn and the first-quarter Moon signals difficulty processing our emotions and determining our next steps. This somewhat arduous alignment comes just before a conjunction of Mercury and Venus retrograde, which is bound to cause even more chaos. Take this time to hold on to what feels stable. Don’t exhaust yourself trying to tie up every single loose end that might be causing you grief, stargazer. Focus on the consistencies. There are more of them than you think. This type of focused gratitude can help distract you from the cosmos’ greater fluctuations in spirit. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The ongoing sextile between Jupiter and Venus retrograde under Gemini and your ruling celestial domain promises to ease some of the confusion brought on by the square between the Sun and the first-quarter Moon. You don’t have to know all the answers in order to move forward, Aries. Sometimes, confidence in your abilities and wisdom is all you need.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde and Jupiter continue their favorable sextile in Aries and Gemini, as do Uranus and Saturn in your celestial domain and Pisces. Neither of these alignments are particularly action-oriented, indicating that you might be in a holding pattern. Don’t let this temporary pause discourage you, Taurus. Stable, grounded peace is far more valuable than chaos, no matter how busy.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The challenging square between the Sun and the first-quarter Moon takes place in Pisces and your celestial domain, increasing its effects on your daily life. This alignment suggests an inability or unwillingness to see a clear way forward. When this happens, try leaning on those closest to you for support. You don’t always have to be the listening ear, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The first-quarter Moon forms an arduous square with the Sun in Gemini and Pisces, raising the likelihood of indecisiveness and emotional uncertainty. As tempting as it might be to do something, anything, to get out of this holding pattern, the stars urge you to hold steady. There’s no need to make an unwise decision just so things feel less boring, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun continues its challenging square with the first-quarter Moon and Jupiter, an alignment that indicates potential obstacles ahead on your life path. Pushing through these hurdles might be easier said than done, Leo. Don’t be afraid to take a break when you need to. Avoiding rest like the plague will only cause your mind and spirit to shut down faster.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

An ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Pluto indicates a strong desire for knowledge and experience. Don’t be afraid to follow these pursuits, Virgo. Admitting that you have more to learn is a vulnerable process. But it’s also a rewarding one. Learning is a lifelong endeavor. Look at this as the cosmic blessing that it truly is.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The opposition between your retrograde ruling planet, Venus, and Makemake retrograde continues in Aries and your celestial domain. Paired with the challenging square between the Sun and Jupiter, all cosmic signs point to intense internal transformations. You can try and resist this change all you want. But eventually, it’ll find its way in. You might as well try to ease the process along.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde maintains its position under your celestial domain, pointing toward a significant internal rebirth of ideas, behaviors, and your relationship with yourself. This can be an uncomfortable and messy process, Scorpio. Give yourself time to acclimate to new revelations without judging yourself or others too harshly. Everyone is doing the best they can with what they have, including you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s challenging square with the Sun promises to shake up our ego and sense of purpose. Fortunately, your ruling planet’s ongoing trine with Haumea retrograde indicates that these choppy waters are leading you to more stable ground. Try to swim with the current as best you can. Try to trust the cosmos to lead you toward the right path, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Uranus helps steel your nerves in the face of potential tension caused by the Sun’s challenging square with Jupiter in Pisces and Gemini. The Sun is also slowly starting to form a conjunction with your ruling planet, further boosting your confidence. Keep on this path, Capricorn. You’re close to the finish line.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ongoing square between Haumea retrograde and Pluto under Scorpio and your celestial domain points to an overarching shift toward tremendous internal growth and transformation. Keep that in mind as things in your daily life start to feel a little bit wonky. These metamorphoses will often feel unstable and uncomfortable before we can enjoy their real benefits.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Cosmic alignments close to your sign indicate challenges ahead. Fortunately, they also point to resiliency and strength. The square between the Sun and Jupiter continues to shake our internal foundation, leading us to question our sense of self. However, nearby Saturn and Uranus’ sextile under Taurus and your sign offers a reminder that sometimes, a storm is required to experience a rainbow.

Pisces monthly horoscope

