Daily Horoscope: March 8, 2022

The moon in Taurus squares off with Mercury in Aquarius at 9:04 AM, creating a chatty mood, and deep conversations can take place as the Moon connects with powerful Pluto in Capricorn at 9:35 AM. The moon enters inquisitive air sign Gemini at 1:40 PM, and we’re strategizing as moon connects with Mars in Aquarius at 5:40 PM. The moon connects with Venus in Aquarius at 6:27 PM, inspiring creativity and an affection!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon enters Gemini today, activating the communication sector of your chart, and it may be an especially busy day in your social life as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars in cool Aquarius!

Taurus

The moon enters Gemini today, bringing your focus to finances. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus in Aquarius, which may find you feeling quite popular!

Gemini

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini, so focus on self care: Get fresh air, get something off your chest, organize your space, eat something delicious, and be with the people who make you happy!

Cancer

The moon enters Gemini today, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice. It can be a productive time to work through your emotions as the moon makes helpful connections with warrior Mars and lovely Venus, both in Aquarius, inspiring action and harmony.

Leo

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you may connect with exciting people or have stimulating conversations with your partners as the moon mingles with action planet Mars and with charming Venus, both in Aquarius.

Virgo

Your focus turns to your career today as the moon enters Gemini. The moon makes helpful connections with action planet Mars and sweet Venus, both in Aquarius, creating a productive and helpful atmosphere!

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, which could find you in the mood to go on an adventure! A fun and flirtatious energy flows as the moon mingles with action planet Mars and sweet Venus, both in Aquarius.

Scorpio

The moon enters Gemini and mingles with Mars and Venus in Aquarius, bringing a productive, helpful energy for working through things that feel complicated and personal, perhaps at home or in your finances.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s an exciting time for communication as the moon connects with action planet Mars and charming Venus, both in cool Aquarius.

Capricorn

The moon enters Gemini today, which may inspire you to get your workspace organized. Good news about money or resources might arrive as the moon mingles with Mars and Venus in Aquarius!

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. It also mingles with Mars and Venus, which are both in your sign, finding you feeling especially magnetic and having plenty of fun! Enjoy!

Pisces

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. The moon mingles with Mars and Venus in Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your emotions, and take time to rest!