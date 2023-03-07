Daily Horoscope: March 8, 2023

The moon in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:07 AM, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for transformation. People are in a friendly mood as the moon enters Libra at 9:44 AM. Libra is all about harmony and alliance, making it an exciting time to connect and collaborate with people.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Great progress can be made toward a professional goal as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Breakthroughs can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn! This could bode well for your creative pursuits, love life, or any other journeys. The moon enters Libra today, too, inspiring productivity.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, inspiring a fun and flirtatious mood!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A communication breakthrough can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, which could bring your focus to home and family and connect you with the past.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Great progress can be made toward a career or financial goal as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn! The mood is highly productive. You might kick an old habit. The moon enters Libra, encouraging communication.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Virgo, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can inspire a big creative breakthrough, or find you and a lover connecting in a deep and meaningful way! The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to finances.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for letting go of the past. You can feel emotionally liberated. The moon enters your sign, Libra, encouraging you to focus on self care!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may connect with someone quite influential as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Exciting news could be shared. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and connect with your intuition.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A great amount of work may be accomplished, and much may be gained as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, encouraging communication. The mood is busy in your local neighborhood.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, inspiring a profound philosophical breakthrough! The moon enters Libra, which can bring your focus to your career and life in the public eye.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, perhaps bringing an exciting invitation or message! Travel or education plans could be discussed.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Communication breakthroughs can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Information you’ve been seeking may be revealed. A deep connection could form. The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to finances.