Daily Horoscope: May 10, 2023

The moon in Capricorn makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus at 3:32 AM, inspiring experimentation and perhaps bringing surprises! The moon aligns with the sun in Taurus at 4:20 AM, which can create an atmosphere of grounded contentment. The moon opposes Mars in Cancer at 12:38 PM, perhaps finding people impatient, but a more dreamy, easygoing energy flows as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 5:03 PM.

Be careful not to over-indulge as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aquarius at 7:52 PM. The moon enters Aquarius at 10:05 PM, encouraging us to take a detached look at our lives. We may be experiencing deep transformations as the moon meets Pluto in Aquarius at 10:40 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius today, activating the friendship sector of your chart. After working hard while the moon was in Capricorn, you can feel ready to socialize and unwind with friends now. This may be an exciting time to meet new people and share ideas.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon finishes its time in fellow earth sign Capricorn today before entering Aquarius. This shift can find you taking the new things you have learned and applying them to your career in some exciting, innovative way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Capricorn can find you tying up loose ends, and by the time the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius this evening, you’re ready for adventure! New opportunities may come your way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Today may be all about relationships for you, Cancer, and not just romantic partnerships (although those could be in the spotlight), but professional and creative ones, too. Fair give-and-take is explored as the moon moves through Capricorn, and finances are discussed as the moon enters Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Capricorn can find you in a busy mood at work or in your personal life today: You could be getting reorganized and tackling your chores. Your focus turns to relationships and connection as the moon enters Aquarius.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn inspires you to focus on joy, creative expression, and romance today. Though tonight, the moon enters Aquarius, finding you focused on your tasks and duties.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Capricorn could put you in a nostalgic mood today, but your focus is on love and creative expression as the moon enters Aquarius later on. You could be reconnecting with what’s truly meaningful to you in a deep and powerful way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Capricorn inspires communication today, and you might find yourself in a more introspective mood as the moon enters Aquarius. The moon meets your ruling planet Pluto in Aquarius, too, and you may be experiencing powerful transformations at home or in your personal life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Capricorn could find you focused on finances today, but your attention turns to handling paperwork or catching up on communications as the moon enters Aquarius. Important information may be shared as the moon joins Pluto in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The day opens with the moon in your sign, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self love and finding the world on your emotional wavelength. Your attention can turn to themes like money and security as the moon enters Aquarius.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to slow down and rest, but the moon enters your sign this evening, which could find you feeling energized. It’s a fantastic time to connect with your feelings, and a powerful inner transformation can take place as the moon meets Pluto in Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Capricorn can find you busy connecting with friends, though you might also feel called to slow down, rest, and catch up on quality time alone as the moon enters Aquarius. The moon meets Pluto in Aquarius, and you’re having a powerful emotional breakthrough.