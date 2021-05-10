Daily Horoscope: May 11, 2021

The new moon in Taurus arrives today at 3:00 PM! New moons are all about new beginnings, but don’t expect things to happen in a flash—especially not with the moon in slow moving earth sign Taurus. It’s a great time to brainstorm and dream up new ideas for the future, especially as the moon connects with Neptune at 5:47 PM. Action planet Mars connects with electric Uranus at 10:48 PM, bringing an a-ha moment.

All times ET.

Aries

Today’s new moon in Taurus activates the financial sector of your chart, marking the beginning of a new journey of building wealth and security. Your ruling planet Mars connects with electric Uranus, bringing breakthroughs.

Taurus

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Taurus! A fresh start is here: It’s a great time for a makeover; you’re eager to present a new self to the world. Mars connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected news and ideas.

Gemini

Today’s new moon in Taurus encourages you to catch up on deep, restful sleep. It’s a powerful time for meditation and journaling. Mars and Uranus connect, finding you exploring unexpected ways you could make your dreams a reality.

Cancer

Today’s new moon in Taurus activates the friendship sector of your chart, finding you exploring new groups and communities. Unexpected connections are made as Mars mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Leo

A new journey begins in your career with today’s new moon in Taurus. Action planet Mars connects with wildcard Uranus, breaking unexpected, intuitive breakthroughs! A highly creative energy flows today.

Virgo

Today’s new moon in fellow earth sign Taurus finds you embarking on a new adventure. You may be planning some exciting travels or starting a new course of study. Mars connects with Uranus, finding you interacting with exciting people.

Libra

It’s a powerful time to wipe the slate clean, Libra; today’s new moon in Taurus is all about releasing the past. Warrior planet Mars connects with wildcard Uranus, helping you feel brave in the face of any uncertainty!

Scorpio

A new cycle begins in your relationships today thanks to the new moon in your opposite sign, Taurus. A breakthrough in communication may arrive as Mars connects with Uranus.

Sagittarius

It’s a wonderful time to reorganize your schedule and start new habits thanks to the new moon in Taurus. Warrior Mars connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing an unexpected push toward tackling your goals!

Capricorn

Today’s new moon in fellow earth sign Taurus is a highly romantic, creative moment for you, Capricorn! A new journey in love or art begins…make time for fun! Mars and Uranus connect, bringing unexpected breakthroughs when it comes to partnering.

Aquarius

A fresh start concerning your home and family arrives with today’s new moon in Taurus. It’s a wonderful time to redecorate and energetically cleanse your home. Toss out the trash and change the sheets! Mars connects with your ruling planet Uranus, helping you break old habits.

Pisces

Give your busy mind a break during today’s new moon in earth sign Taurus, and find ways to ground yourself. Step away from screens and spend time journaling or meditating. A new idea or conversation begins! Mars connects with Uranus, bringing a eureka moment.

