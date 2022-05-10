Daily Horoscope: May 11, 2022

The moon in Virgo opposes Mars in Pisces at 8:17 AM, which can find us feeling impatient or argumentative—but an easygoing energy flows as the moon makes a harmonious connection with the sun in Taurus at 10:02 AM. The moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 5:17 PM, and we’re feeling exhausted: Make time to rest! Confusion or insecurity might pop up, so find ways to comfort yourself and stay grounded. Call a friend who always makes you laugh, or immerse yourself in a book you’ve been wanting to read.

Aries

The moon in Virgo finds you in a productive mood, but it’s crucial to be mindful about pacing yourself and avoiding burnout as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mars!

Taurus

An easygoing, romantic energy flows as the moon in fellow earth sign Virgo connects with the sun in your sign. Creativity and confidence abound, but you may feel sensitive about friendship as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini

Your focus is on your home and family life today as the moon moves through Virgo. Emotions flow freely as the moon mingles with the sun in Taurus, and you may be especially sensitive as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Cancer

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and an easygoing energy flows around connection and friendship as the moon mingles with the sun. However, the moon also opposes Neptune in Pisces today, perhaps stirring up some confusion or insecurity. Take things slow and be gentle with yourself!

Leo

Your focus is on your finances today as the moon moves through Virgo, and exciting developments may be taking place in your career. However, confusion about money or responsibilities may arise as the moon opposes Neptune: Get clear on who needs to take care of what!

Virgo

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! Your partners may be impatient as the moon opposes Mars in Pisces, so get clear on your emotional needs for both your sakes! The moon mingles with the sun in Taurus, inspiring creativity and confidence, but people may feel sensitive as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Libra

The moon in Virgo encourages you to slow down and rest today! It makes a beneficial connection with the sun in Taurus, helping you move through your emotions. The moon opposes Neptune in Pisces, perhaps stirring up confusing feelings, so be patient and gentle with yourself, Libra.

Scorpio

The moon in Virgo lights up the friendship sector of your chart today, and exciting meetings can take place as the moon connects with the sun in Taurus. The moon opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you feeling especially wistful! The sensitive side of Scorpio is revealed today!

Sagittarius

The moon is in Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and it’s an especially exciting time to release projects or make progress in your work as the moon mingles with the sun in Taurus. Feelings of nostalgia may also arise as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, which can find you in an adventurous mood! You’re feeling especially playful and flirtatious as the moon connects with the sun in sensual Taurus. Just watch out for miscommunications as the moon opposes hazy Neptune in Pisces.

Aquarius

An easy energy flows at home as the moon connects with the sun in Taurus—but as the moon in Virgo opposes Mars and Neptune in Pisces, a sense of urgency to resolve financial matters may be frustrated by confusion about who is responsible for what. Slow down, and take your time getting things organized!

Pisces

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo today, which can find you especially focused on relationships (romantic, professional, or otherwise). You might be feeling impatient and fiery, yet soft and sensitive all at once as the moon opposes Mars and Neptune in Pisces! Make room for all your feelings!