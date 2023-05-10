Daily Horoscope: May 11, 2023

The moon in Aquarius encourages us to take a cool, detached look at things. We could be revisiting a discussion as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus at 8:45 AM, and previously missed details may emerge. Don’t rush into any decisions; give things time to marinate in your mind.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could be rethinking how you want to invest your time, energy, and money today as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus. Your zodiac sign prefers to take action quickly, but it would be wise to slow down at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An important realization about where you want to take your career or how to interact with the public or your fans takes place as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury, which is currently retrograde in your zodiac sign.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde in Taurus: This means you might be reorganizing your plans! Prioritize rest, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, which could find you reconnecting with old friends and hobbies, or thinking back to wishes you had long ago. You may be reconsidering how to invest your time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, which can find you focused on relationships. You and your partners could be reworking future plans as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, which is retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus. This could find you rearranging your plans and schedule. You may be editing a project or rethinking how to approach a goal.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius inspires creativity and romance! Important details may surface as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus. Take time to reflect on what’s truly important to you.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your home and family life today, Scorpio, and you and your partners (romantic or otherwise) revisit past discussions as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, which could find you revisiting a discussion. You may discover something about your local neighborhood or everyday environment that you never noticed before!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus, which can find you reconnecting with something—or someone—very special to you! There may be delays, but intriguing insights arise.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon is in your zodiac sign today, Aquarius, finding the world on your emotional wavelength! This can be a powerful time to talk about feelings. You may revisit the past as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to slow down and rest. An intriguing idea, fantasy, or long forgotten memory may resurface as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus. This can be a powerful time to connect with your intuition.