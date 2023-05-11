Daily Horoscope: May 12, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces at 4:42 AM, which can find us reworking logistics and rethinking future plans. This is a good time to reorganize responsibilities! The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 6:12 AM, perhaps bringing some surprises, and we can feel ready to take action as the moon squares off with the sun in Taurus at 10:28 AM. Mercury aligns with Venus in Cancer at 10:44 PM, and we might be running into old friends. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 11:15 PM, inspiring optimism and generosity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You may realize that something you thought would simply fall into place requires more planning as Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces. You could revisit an old friend or old stomping ground as Mercury mingles with Venus in Cancer.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury is retrograde in your zodiac sign, Taurus, which could find you in an introspective mood. You may be moving slower than usual. Support from your friends can feel particularly meaningful as Mercury mingles with Saturn in Pisces. Mercury also aligns with Venus in Cancer, and you might be reconnecting with someone.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Mercury mingles with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you rearranging things in your career. A gift may be shared or something of value might be recovered as Mercury connects with Venus in Cancer.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may be reworking future plans as Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces. Mercury also mingles with Venus in your sign, Cancer, which could find you reconnecting with people you enjoy spending time with.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you reworking financial arrangements or career plans. The moon also connects with Venus in Cancer, encouraging you to carve out plenty of time to rest.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Taurus, and as it connects with Saturn in Pisces, you and your partners may be reworking future plans. You might run into old friends as Mercury mingles with Venus in Cancer!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Logistics may be reworked as Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces. Mercury also mingles with your ruling planet Venus, now in Cancer, which can find you feeling quite popular!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury is retrograde in your opposite sign Taurus, and today it connects with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you and your partners renegotiating responsibilities and reworking future plans. Mercury also connects with Venus in Cancer, and you may be revisiting something that makes you happy.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you reorganizing your schedule. Mercury also aligns with Venus in Cancer, and you might be reworking or improving a past project.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury is retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus, and today it connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you redoing paperwork or revisiting a discussion. Mercury also connects with Venus in Cancer, and you may be running into old friends.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you reworking plans regarding your living situation. Mercury also aligns with Venus in Cancer, and you may be reinstating a healthy habit.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Saturn, which is in your sign, Pisces, finding you revisiting paperwork or editing some writing. A conversation may also be up for reconsideration. Mercury connects with Venus in fellow water sign Cancer, and you’re reconnecting with something you enjoy.