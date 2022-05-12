Daily Horoscope: May 13, 2022

The moon in partnership-oriented Libra makes a harmonious connection with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius at 9:54 PM: Conversations about relationships, boundaries, and accountability can take place. We could feel eager to resolve lingering issues so we can focus on the future more clearly!

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign, Libra! The moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you and your partners (in love, business, or friendship) exploring shared visions for the future.

Taurus

The moon moves through Libra today, which can find you busy taking care of your chores and responsibilities. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps boding well for your career!

Gemini

The moon is in Libra today, inspiring a light and romantic mood—but serious plans may be discussed—especially concerning travel, education, or publishing your ideas—as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer

The moon in Libra may find you focused on your home and family life today. Financial boundaries and expectations can be discussed as the moon connects with Saturn.

Leo

The moon in Libra illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and discussions about future plans and expectations in your relationships are highlighted as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Virgo

Your focus may be on finances today as the moon moves through Libra. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you get your work or your personal projects organized.

Libra

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to focus on connecting with your emotions! The moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, perhaps finding you committing to a creative project or discussing expectations and standards with a romantic partner.

Scorpio

The moon in Libra encourages you to slow down and rest, little scorpion. The moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to reflect on your boundaries and to make your needs clear at home.

Sagittarius

The moon in charming air sign Libra lights up the friendship sector of your chart, which makes it an exciting time to connect with people! Future plans and commitments can be discussed as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn

You may be focused on your career and reputation today as the moon moves through Libra. The moon makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, perhaps boding well for your finances!

Aquarius

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning, and you might be committing to an exciting new journey as the moon makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Saturn in your sign. You could be feeling especially confident in your leadership positions at this time.

Pisces

Boundaries may be in focus today as the moon in Libra connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn. It can be hard to say no to a request and potentially disappoint someone, but prioritizing your wellbeing in a must.