Daily Horoscope: May 13, 2023

The moon enters Pisces at 12:39 AM, encouraging us to connect with our intuitions and explore our imaginations. Venus in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces at 2:57 AM, inspiring a supportive energy. It may not be the most affectionate atmosphere, but it’s still a productive one for discussing serious commitments.

The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury retrograde in Taurus at 10:44 AM, which can find us feeling introspective. Make time to journal or meditate. We might feel quite serious as the moon meets Saturn at 11:12 AM, but a cozier energy flows as the moon connects with Venus in Cancer at 11:51 AM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Pisces today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Venus in Cancer mingles with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries at home and in your personal life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to your social life as the moon enters Pisces. Your ruling planet Venus is in Cancer, and today it aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for teamwork and communication.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A career achievement or attention from the public could arise as the moon enters Pisces. Venus in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you building your wealth or sense of security.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring adventure! New opportunities may arise. Venus in your sign, Cancer, mingles with Saturn in Pisces, which might find you making exciting long-term plans.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Pisces today, which could find you resolving a lingering issue. Discussions about money may take place. Venus in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for releasing the past.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, encouraging connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart. Venus in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for communication and discussing future plans.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Pisces, which could find you rethinking how you schedule your time. Your ruling planet Venus in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a productive and creative atmosphere.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Pisces, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Though plenty of fun could take place today, Venus in Cancer also mingles with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you and your romantic partners or creative collaborators more focused on discussing commitments than anything else.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Pisces today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and encouraging you to get cozy with loved ones. Venus in Cancer mingles with Saturn in Pisces, which may find you setting important boundaries in your personal life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Pisces today, encouraging communication. Venus in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you and your partners discussing commitments and future plans.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Pisces today, which could bring your focus to finances. Venus in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a productive atmosphere at work. Great strides can be made toward achieving your goals.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your emotions! Venus in Cancer connects with Saturn, also in Pisces, which can find you and your romantic partners or creative collaborators having meaningful discussions.