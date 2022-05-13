Daily Horoscope: May 14, 2022

The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:07 AM, which may stir up intense emotions, but could also be a powerful time for transformation! Themes like change and power continue to be highlighted as the moon enters creative water sign Scorpio at 6:34 AM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon enters Scorpio today, which may find you and your partners discussing money or other shared resources, taking care of bills, or generally resolving a lingering issue!

Taurus

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. This could be a powerful time to connect with someone and learn more about other perspectives.

Gemini

The moon enters Scorpio, which may find you focused on productivity. You’re in a busy mood, taking care of chores, getting reorganized or reworking your schedule.

Cancer

Tension in your personal life might flare up as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, but creative inspiration and romance can flow as the moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today! Invitations to celebrations could come your way.

Leo

Difficult conversations may pop up as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, but your focus turns to creating safe, cozy spaces for yourself as the moon enters Scorpio.

Virgo

The moon enters Scorpio and lights up the communication sector of your chart, and while your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Gemini, which could bring miscommunications or delays, the moon in Scorpio can find you sharing or learning intriguing ideas.

Libra

The moon in your sign, Libra, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which may bring tension at home or in your personal life, but your focus turns to your finances as the moon enters Scorpio.

Scorpio

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to focus on emotional and physical wellness: Connect with nature, relieve yourself of worries by talking a best friend or spending time with your journal, or eat a meal that always warms your heart!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Scorpio today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. This can be an especially powerful time for journaling, meditating, or exploring your spirituality!

Capricorn

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Scorpio! Make time to reflect on what friendship means to you. You may be connecting with a group or community that shares your interests at this time.

Aquarius

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. An exciting achievement can be made. You could be gaining recognition, or reflecting on what you want your legacy to be.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, which can find you in a deep, philosophical mood! You might be excited to plan your next tip abroad, or considering furthering your studies on a topic that inspires you.