Daily Horoscope: May 14, 2023

We may break out of our usual routines as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:22 AM. The moon mingles with the sun in Taurus at 5:17 PM, inspiring creativity and confidence. Courage and strength are highlighted as the moon connects with Mars in Cancer at 10:30 PM. The moon meets Neptune in Pisces at 10:56 PM, inspiring a dreamy, easygoing atmosphere. Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus at 11:17 PM: Delays and misunderstandings begin to clear up.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Conversations about money can begin to move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus. You might have learned a lot about what security and comfort mean to you over these last few weeks, and feel ready to move forward with what you’ve learned!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may find yourself feeling more chatty and eager to get things going as Mercury ends its retrograde in your sign, Taurus! You might have reconsidered a lot over the last few weeks, but now you’re feeling ready to move forward.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus, which could find you having interesting realizations as you meditate, journal, or daydream. Important realizations about how you feel may arise.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Group efforts you’re a part of can begin to move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus. You may have run into many old friends over the last few weeks, and you’re considering who you want to keep in touch with.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Issues and conversations regarding your career or life in the public eye begin to move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus. You could be thinking about your long-term goals in a new way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus, which could find you moving forward with travel plans, getting ahead in your studies, and generally having an easier time with communication!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus today, which can find you finally moving forward with conversations regarding money or other resources you share with your partners. You might have gained deeper insights into your intimate relationships, too.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may have run into plenty of people from your past while Mercury was retrograde in Taurus, but with Mercury retrograde ending tonight, your focus is on discussing the future with your partners.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus, which could find you moving forward with the projects and plans you’ve been reworking. You might be reorganizing your schedule or rethinking how you want to spend your time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury ends its retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could find things moving forward in your love life and creative projects. You may have new clarity regarding what’s truly important to you!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Plans and discussions concerning your home, family, or personal life begin to move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus. You may have gained a new perspective on the past in recent weeks.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury ends its retrograde in Taurus, which could find communications picking up, finally! A message you’ve been waiting for may finally arrive. You can feel quite chatty, too!