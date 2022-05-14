Daily Horoscope: May 15, 2022

Surprises may pop up as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 8:04 AM, and we could be considering important decisions as the sun squares off with serious Saturn in Aquarius at 2:49 PM. We’re in a more relaxed, easygoing mood as the sun connects with Neptune in dreamy Pisces at 3:15 PM, and our energy picks up as the moon connects with Mars in Pisces at 9:02 PM. The moon squares off with Saturn at 11:38 PM, which may find us setting important boundaries, and connects with Neptune at 11:40 PM, finding us feeling especially creative and sensitive. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio arrives on May 16 at 12:14 AM, marking an important turning point in our lives.

Aries

You can be making important decisions about money as the sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. Make time to sit with your inner voice as the sun makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces. The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio may find you resolving a debt or somehow moving on from the past!

Taurus

The sun in your sign, Taurus, squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you making important decisions about your responsibilities. Friendships shine as the sun makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces. The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio brings a tremendous shift in your relationships.

Gemini

Communication delays or obstacles may arise as the sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, but the sun also makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces, possibly inspiring great creativity or finding you feeling especially popular! The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio can find you making a big change in your routine.

Cancer

You may be making important decisions about money as the sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. Make time to sit with your inner voice as the sun makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces. A situation in your love life may reach a climax, or you could be releasing a creative project during the upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio.

Leo

The sun (your astrological ruler) squares off with Saturn in Aquarius and makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces, which may find you and a partner (in love, business, or otherwise), having a heavy discussion, but a creative resolution can be found! The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio might inspire you to make significant changes at home.

Virgo

The sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you dealing with a frustrating scheduling issue—but the sun also makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere in your relationships. The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio may find you having a profound conversation.

Libra

The sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius: This is a powerful time to get clear on your responsibilities and your expectations of others. The sun makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces, which may bring creative problem solving. The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio can find you rethinking your budget and getting clearer on your financial goals.

Scorpio

The sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you and your partners (in love, friendship, or business) having serious conversations about the future, but the mood is easygoing and playful as the sun makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces. The upcoming lunar eclipse in your sign, Scorpio, can find you rediscovering yourself!

Sagittarius

The sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you feeling frustrated about your schedule—but the sun makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces, which can inspire a much more easygoing atmosphere! The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio can find you connecting with your inner voice on a deeply profound level.

Capricorn

The sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you making important decisions about money. The sun makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces, perhaps bringing an inspiring conversation. The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio can inspire significant shifts in your social life.

Aquarius

The sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you setting important boundaries at home. The sun makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces, and you’re in an especially imaginative, creative mood. The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio can inspire you to make a great change in your career.

Pisces

The sun in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you bumping into obstacles as you try to attain resources—but the sun also makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, helping you come up with creative solutions! The upcoming lunar eclipse in Scorpio can bring a philosophical breakthrough.