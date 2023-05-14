Daily Horoscope: May 15, 2023

The moon enters Aries at 3:56 AM, inspiring a peppy, active atmosphere. The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius at 4:29 AM, which could find us having deep and meaningful discussions. We might connect with someone quite dashing as Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:44 AM! The mood is productive and creative. The moon squares off with Venus in Cancer at 7:42 PM, and we’re reaching out for feel-good connections.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Aries, encouraging you to focus on self care! Mars in protective Cancer mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a compassionate—and perhaps restorative—atmosphere.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a productive yet gentle atmosphere around communication and friendship.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Aries, which could kick up activity in your social life. Mars in Cancer mingles with Neptune in Pisces, boding well for creativity, your popularity, and career.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus can turn to your career as the moon enters Aries. Action planet Mars is in your zodiac sign, Cancer, and it connects with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you embarking on an exciting adventure! New opportunities may arise.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, which could find you planning your next trip. Mars in Cancer mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a deep, emotional breakthrough!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Aries, which could find you tying up loose ends. Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, and you may be connecting with exciting, inspiring people! Exciting developments can take place in your partnerships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to relationships as the moon enters Aries; it’s a powerful time for connection. Mars in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a creative, productive atmosphere at work and in your career.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your attention may turn to your to-do list as the moon enters Aries. Your ruling planet Mars is in Cancer and it aligns with Neptune in Pisces today, perhaps bringing some excitement and romance your way! Creativity flows.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring romance, fun, and creativity! This can be an exciting time to connect with a crush or lover. Mars in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces, too, which could set the stage for deep emotional healing.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Aries, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, which means your focus will likely be on your personal life today, but you might also connect with someone exciting as Mars in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Aries, activating the communication sector of your chart and perhaps bringing some news your way. New resources may become available to you as Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. An exciting gift could arrive.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your focus may turn to finances as the moon enters Aries. Mars in fellow water sign Cancer makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, making for an exciting and passionate atmosphere in your love life! Creative inspiration abounds.