Daily Horoscope: May 15, 2025

Neptune, Saturn, and Ceres form a potent conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, shifting our focus on romantic or deep but platonic relationships, personal boundaries, and the concept of nurture. To support others and be supported is a beautiful thing, but it’s not a cut-and-dry concept. Every relationship will require a bit of experimentation, and that requirement doesn’t go away the longer the connection lasts. On the contrary, length can often create the illusion that maintenance isn’t necessary, when this couldn’t be further from the truth. Under this cosmic alignment, the stars encourage us to remain vulnerable and open to what others have to say while having faith that they’ll do the same. It’s this kind of tolerable discomfort that truly strengthens a relationship.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The conjunction of Neptune, Saturn, and Ceres occurs on the cusp of your celestial domain and Pisces, making this alignment’s effects more tangible in your day-to-day. It’s time to use your habit of being assertive and straightforward to your advantage. Hemming and hawing around the real topics of discussion can be a slow killer to meaningful relationships, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, maintains its fortuitous trine with Mars, which provides extra motivation and energy regarding matters of the heart or wallet. Use these catalytic forces while they’re here, Taurus. Now would be a great time to manage your financial and emotional resources. What’s worth keeping? Leaving behind? Pay close attention to cosmic clues today, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Jupiter in Sagittarius and your sign, respectively. This lunar phase encourages us to release, accept the closure the cosmos gives us, and work toward recalibrating and moving on. Considering its celestial standoff with prosperous Jupiter, the stars suggest your stubbornness might be getting in your own way, Gemini. Beware of an overactive ego.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body directly opposes Jupiter under Sagittarius and Gemini, suggesting conflict within matters of personal progress and growth. As the waning gibbous Moon calls you to leave behind what’s no longer serving you, Jupiter in Gemini insists there’s a way to have your cake and eat it, too. Don’t give in to this false idea.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Neptune joins the conjunction of Saturn and Ceres, an alignment that has been holding fast in its favorable sextile with your ruling celestial body, the Sun. This positive aspect points to an amicable connection between these planets’ influences and your ego. The stars are setting the stage for significant growth in a serious relationship. Keep your heart open to it, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s placement in Taurus makes communicating more black and white, which could be a cosmic blessing or a curse. This type of pragmatism can be helpful in some situations, Virgo. But not everything is so easily delineated. Sensitive situations require nuance and care we often leave behind in the name of efficiency or logic.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ opposition to Makemake retrograde coinciding with its harmonious square with Mars encourages advocacy and investment. You are your ultimate investment and cause to defend. Now is a great time to start taking steps toward caring and supporting yourself in the long-term. Consider forms of retirement, what you need to feel mentally stable and well, and the goals of the coming years.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning gibbous Moon and Jupiter form a direct opposition with one another, signaling conflict in areas of personal growth and development. Don’t underestimate how much you might be standing in your own way, Scorpio. A coinciding conjunction of the Sun and rebellious Uranus suggests it’s time to start looking outside your comfort zone for a permanent solution.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The sextile between the conjunction of Eris and Chiron in Aries and your ruling planet, Jupiter, in Gemini encourages emotional healing, defying expectations, and flexible perspectives. Moving on from disappointment or rejection can be especially difficult for someone as aspirational as you. Give yourself grace to acknowledge the discomfort without letting it consume you. You’re bigger than that, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn, Ceres, and Neptune conjoin on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, shifting our focus on emotional boundaries and aspirations in meaningful relationships. Now is a great time for assessing what you need out of these connections in your life and, conversely, what you’re unwilling to give up in order for that relationship to succeed. Everyone has a limit for each.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waning gibbous Moon and Jupiter’s direct opposition in Sagittarius and Gemini calls you to reflect on how you might be inhibiting your own progress, Aquarius. Your constant aspirations and endeavors are admirable, but it’s worth questioning whether you’re focusing your energy in the right place. The waning gibbous Moon offers a gentle reminder that letting go is okay.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A conjunction of Saturn, Ceres, and your ruling planet, Neptune, strengthens on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. This combination highlights intimate relationships, platonic or romantic, that could stand some maintenance. Capitalize on this energy by reviewing boundaries and emotional needs. Itemizing these feelings with loved ones can help everyone feel more stable and confident in the relationship.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.