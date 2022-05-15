Daily Horoscope: May 16, 2022

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio arrives at 12:14 AM, marking a period of significant release and transformation, and we’re moving through these changes with confidence as the moon connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 5:28 AM. The moon enters Sagittarius at 7:50 AM, inspiring courage and adventure. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 9:34 AM, and folks are in an open-minded and easygoing mood, and they may be especially talkative as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Gemini at 1:19 PM. A conversation could be revisited.

All times ET.

Aries

A deep emotional release can take place during today’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio. It’s a powerful time for letting go. A debt may be paid. New adventures are on the horizon as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius!

Taurus

Today’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio activates the relationship sector of your chart, which may find you having important realizations about partnership or your partners, and find you learning about an interesting new perspective. The moon enters Sagittarius, and you’re focused on taking care of bills or settling debts.

Gemini

An important shift in your routine can take place during today’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio. You may be starting a new gig or project, or ending an old habit. The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius, shifting your focus to relationships.

Cancer

Today’s lunar eclipse is in fellow water sign Scorpio brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing between you and a romantic partner! A creative breakthrough may arrive. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to get reorganized.

Leo

A significant realization about the past, a change to your living situation, or a new perspective about family may arise during today’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring romance and creativity!

Virgo

Today’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio might bring a conversation to an important climax. Your perspective on something can radically change . The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to home and family.

Libra

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio can find you exploring a new approach to managing your wealth. You may be asking for a raise, increasing your rates, or being honest with yourself about what you need—or don’t—in order to be comfortable. The moon enters Sagittarius, which may kick up communication.

Scorpio

There’s a lunar eclipse in your sign today, Scorpio, which may find you in the midst of a transformation! You might be releasing a part of yourself that you have outgrown, or perhaps discovering something new about yourself. The moon enters Sagittarius, which can also shift your focus to finances.

Sagittarius

Today’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio asks you to slow down and rest. Big emotions may surface, especially ones that you haven’t had time to sit with (or that you’ve been avoiding). This is a powerful time to connect with your inner voice. The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Capricorn

Today’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio can find you connecting with new friends, leaving a social circle, or achieving something exciting with a group or community. As busy as your social calendar may be, don’t forget to make time for rest as the moon enters Sagittarius!

Aquarius

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio can find you making a significant achievement, and this could be an important turning point in your career as you commit to a role or try something new. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with friends.

Pisces

Today’s lunar eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio may find you having a significant breakthrough. An important conversation can come to a climax. You might be traveling somewhere special or learning about something meaningful to you. The moon enters Sagittarius, shifting your focus to your career.