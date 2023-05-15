Daily Horoscope: May 16, 2023

The moon is in fire sign Aries today, inspiring a busy, sunny atmosphere! We can feel a boost of courage and confidence. Lucky planet Jupiter enters Taurus, too, at 1:20 PM, which may find us enjoying an abundance of sensual pleasure! Music can sound even more moving, cuddles more comforting, and food more delicious. New sources of creative inspiration may be found.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon moves through your sign today, Aries, which could find you connecting with your emotions in a deep way. Lucky Jupiter enters Taurus, marking the beginning of an exciting period in your life for building wealth, security, or comfort!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon is in Aries, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but lucky Jupiter also enters your sign today, which could find you feeling inspired and eager to embark on new adventures. This coming year can find you exploring exciting opportunities!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your social life can be quite busy as the moon moves through Aries! Jupiter enters Taurus, which could find you connecting with your intuition in a deep and meaningful way. Deep spiritual exploration takes place over the coming months. You may feel called to take time off or generally slow down.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus may be on your career today as the moon moves through Aries. Exciting social connections and networking opportunities can arise as Jupiter enters Taurus! A big dream could come true over the next few months.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries inspires fun and adventure! And great career success could develop for you over the coming months as Jupiter enters Taurus. Your influence grows stronger.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aries could find you tying up loose ends, while Jupiter entering fellow earth sign Taurus can bring exciting new opportunities! You could be making great strides toward your scholastic goals in the coming months, traveling, or publishing something important.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus can be on relationships and communication as the moon moves through Aries. Jupiter enters Taurus today, too, which could find you accessing a wealth of resources! Just be careful of any strings attached.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be in a busy mood, focused on your chores and responsibilities as the moon moves through Aries. Lucky Jupiter enters your opposite sign Taurus, which could find you entering new relationships and deepening the connections you already have.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries inspires romance and creativity! Your ruling planet Jupiter enters Taurus, too, inspiring productivity, and perhaps finding you taking on a new gig or project or trying out a new wellness routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus can be on home and family today as the moon moves through Aries. Romance abounds as Jupiter enters Taurus! This is a fantastic time to fall in love, or fall deeper in love. And it could also be a creatively productive period for you. A meaningful, once-in-a-blue-moon sort of celebration could take place in the coming months.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Aries encourages communication, and news could come your way. You might be moving someplace bigger, expanding your family, or generally feeling more abundant and expansive in your personal life as Jupiter enters Taurus!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aries lights up the financial sector of your chart, highlighting themes like security and wealth. Communication gets a boost as your ruling planet Jupiter enters Taurus. Exciting news may arrive!