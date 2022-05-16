Daily Horoscope: May 17, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius makes a harmonious connection with Venus, the planet of love, in Aries at 11:31 AM and squares off with Mars, the planet of war, in Pisces at 11:51 PM: This might make for big passion or some bickering! The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 11:59 PM, which could find us feeling confused about our emotions, but the moon also connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 11:59 PM, helping us feel more grounded about the future.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

You may have let go of a burden recently, and are finding yourself ready to embark on a new adventure as the moon moves through Sagittarius! Be deliberate and patient with your actions as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Pisces.

Taurus

The moon in Sagittarius can find you focused on paying bills or resolving lingering issues today. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Aries, inspiring a helpful atmosphere.

Gemini

The moon is in your opposite sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart: This can be an exciting time to connect with people and learn more about their perspectives. Solid plans could be discussed as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer

You may be reworking your schedule as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Mars in fellow water sign Pisces. You might prefer to keep plans open-ended as the moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces!

Leo

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The atmosphere is especially passionate as the moon squares off with action planet Mars in romantic Pisces.

Virgo

Creating a spacious environment for yourself at home is one of your priorities as the moon moves through Sagittarius. This could mean donating items that are cluttering your room, getting something off your chest, or perhaps expanding your spirituality in some way!

Libra

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and while Mercury retrograde may have slowed some discussions, you’re making progress with planning or organizing as the moon squares off with Mars in Pisces. The moon also squares off with Neptune in Pisces: The key to success at this time is flexibility!

Scorpio

The moon in Sagittarius could find you focused on finances today, and as it squares off with your ruling planet Mars in fellow water sign Pisces, you may be making important decisions about what you want to invest in, financially and energetically.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, and the world is on your emotional wavelength! You may find yourself feeling especially nostalgic as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. A solid conversation can take place as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn

The moon in Sagittarius encourages you to slow down and rest! The moon also makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which can find you making solid plans concerning money or your sense of security.

Aquarius

You could be focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Sagittarius. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, finding you feeling quite confident and capable!

Pisces

The moon in Sagittarius can find you focused on your career today, Pisces, and as it squares off Mars and your ruling planet Neptune, both also in your sign, you’re inspired to take a creative risk!