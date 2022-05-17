Daily Horoscope: May 18, 2022

Mars and Neptune meet in water sign Pisces at 2:33 AM: A gentle resolution can be found, a new approach may be taken, and changes in power—or our approach to power—take place. The moon enters Capricorn at 8:02 AM, finding us in a focused, productive mood, and the moon squares off with Jupiter at 10:21 AM, inspiring a fun atmosphere—just be careful not to overindulge.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

It’s a powerful time for release as your ruling planet Mars meets Neptune in Pisces. A sense of closure may come. The moon enters Capricorn, which can also bring your focus to your career.

Taurus

A new cycle begins in your social life as Mars and Neptune meet in Pisces. The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, perhaps bringing new opportunities your way.

Gemini

A turning point in your career is reached as Mars meets creative Neptune in Pisces. The moon also enters Capricorn, finding you focused on taking care of bills or other financial matters.

Cancer

Mars and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces, which can find you embarking on an exciting new journey abroad or in school, or sharing intriguing ideas. The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection.

Leo

Action planet Mars meets dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can find you addressing a financial concern or responsibilities in your partnerships (in love, business, or otherwise). The moon enters Capricorn, inspiring productivity. You may feel inspired to get reorganized!

Virgo

A new start in your relationships (romantic, professional, or otherwise) is underway as Mars and Neptune meet in creative, compassionate water sign Pisces. Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters Capricorn.

Libra

You may be ending an old habit as Mars meets Neptune in Pisces. You could also be reorganizing your schedule or workspace. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Capricorn.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars meets dreamy Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces today, which can bring an especially passionate atmosphere in your love life! Creative blocks may be broken. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging communication.

Sagittarius

You could be making changes at home as Mars meets Neptune in Pisces. Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Capricorn: Be wise about how you spend your money, time, and energy, and try not to indulge as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter. That said, some fun is on the way!

Capricorn

An inspiring conversation can take place as Mars and Neptune meet in Pisces. Closure may be found. The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on caring for your mind and body.

Aquarius

Action planet Mars meets creative Neptune in water sign Pisces today, activating the financial sector of your chart and perhaps finding you accessing an abundance of resources or rethinking your budget. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Pisces

Mars meets your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can find you embarking on a new journey. This is a time of spiritual renewal or increased creativity, but you may also be taking a step back from certain responsibilities. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Capricorn.