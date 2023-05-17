Daily Horoscope: May 18, 2023

The sun in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 5:00 AM, inspiring our imaginations. We may feel especially sentimental at this time. The moon in Taurus connects with Venus in Cancer at 5:18 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere. The moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 7:28 PM, finding us eager to take a risk!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, which could mean a big wish of yours is coming true! You might also be connecting with your intuition in a deep and meaningful way at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun is in your sign, Taurus, and today it aligns with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. A wish may come true! Exciting social connections could also form; this is a great time to network.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun in Taurus encourages you to connect with your intuition, and today it mingles with dreamy Neptune Pisces, which could find you tapping into something exciting in your career or creative endeavors.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun in Taurus lights up the friendship sector of your chart, and you may be connecting with inspiring people or having deep, meaningful conversations as the sun aligns with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun in Taurus can find you focused on your career, and as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces, you may be gaining some recognition and support. An atmosphere of generosity and creativity flows.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in fellow earth sign Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune in your opposite sign Pisces, inspiring an easygoing, open-hearted atmosphere in your relationships! Unexpected opportunities may arise as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a creative and productive atmosphere. A surprising emotional release may take place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun is in your opposite sign Taurus, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and today it mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could spell romance or bring a burst of creative inspiration to your collaborations.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a compassionate, understanding atmosphere. The mood today is go-with-the-flow. Meaningful help may come your way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in fellow earth sign Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces today, inspiring a compassionate atmosphere. This alignment can bode well for communication and understanding.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you exchanging special gifts. An energy of abundance and creativity flows. The moon meets your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, too, and you might be making a change at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces: This alignment can inspire a very understanding and compassionate atmosphere around communication. You may learn something special today.