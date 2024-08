Daily Horoscope: May 19, 2022

The sun in Taurus makes a harmonious connection with Pluto in Capricorn at 8:11 AM, creating a hugely passionate atmosphere. Deep inner transformations can take place. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:16 AM, which could find us eager to experiment with something new. The moon squares off with Venus in Aries at 4:02 PM, and we’re feeling quite sure about what we want. Mercury retrograde in Gemini makes a helpful connection with Jupiter in Aries at 9:33 PM, allowing us to examine an issue from a new point of view—just watch out for exaggerations.

All times ET.

Aries

An exciting shift in your career or finances may take place as the sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn! Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Aries, inspiring optimism and open-mindedness—just be mindful of exaggerations.

Taurus

The sun, which is in you sign, Taurus, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, possibly finding you having a philosophical breakthrough! An exciting opportunity to travel, study, or share ideas may arrive. Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring great creativity.

Gemini

The sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for transformation. Your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in your sign, Gemini, connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps finding you reconnecting with old friends.

Cancer

Deep connections can form as the sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, and Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, which may find you revisiting big plans.

Leo

Exciting shifts may be taking place in your career as the sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bringing exciting news, but try not to indulge in too much gossip!

Virgo

The sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a hugely passionate and creative atmosphere. Amazing changes can take place. Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, possibly finding you revisiting a conversation or having big discussions about money.

Libra

The sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can inspire a profound emotional release. You may reconnect with someone as Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio

The sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you building a powerful connection with a group or partner. Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an open-minded atmosphere; just be mindful of exaggerations.

Sagittarius

A productive energy flows as the sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, and it’s a fantastic time to quickly tackle chores you may have been avoiding. Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, finding you reconnecting with friends.

Capricorn

The sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, inspiring a passionate atmosphere. A creative block can be busted! Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, finding you reorganizing your schedule: Don’t add too much to your to-do list, and allow for flexibility.

Aquarius

The sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can inspire a deep emotional release or transformation. Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, finding you revisiting an intriguing conversation.

Pisces

The sun in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having a powerful conversation, and Mercury retrograde in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, inspiring you to revisit a conversation about home or money.