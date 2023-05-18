Daily Horoscope: May 19, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces at 2:40 AM, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication, excellent for analyzing details and discussing future plans. The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:39 AM, inspiring creativity.

A fresh start arrives with the new moon in Taurus taking place at 11:53 AM. This new moon asks us to reconnect with ourselves, our environments, and with what feels good and grounded in our lives. The moon connects with Mars in Cancer at 1:51 PM, bringing a burst of energy, and we could be in a chatty mood as the moon enters Gemini at 2:48 PM. The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius at 3:20 PM, encouraging transformation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The logistics behind making a big dream come true are worked out as Mercury in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces. The new moon in Taurus could bring a new source of wealth, security, or comfort! The moon enters Gemini, too, encouraging communication.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in your sign, Taurus, aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for teamwork and future planning. You may feel refreshed and ready for a new chapter in your life during today’s new moon in Taurus! The moon enters Gemini today, too, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for discussions regarding your dreams for your career or future. The new moon in Taurus can find you reconnecting with your intuition in a deep way. The moon enters your sign, too, Gemini, finding the world on your emotional wavelength!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Discussions about the future take place as Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces. The new moon in Taurus could find you connecting with new friends. The moon enters Gemini later on, too, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for discussions about your career or responsibilities. The new moon in Taurus could find you winning an exciting achievement and pursuing a new goal! The moon enters Gemini, too, inspiring a chatty, social atmosphere.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you and your partners having solid discussions about future plans. The new moon in Taurus may find you planning a vacation or exploring a new area of study. The moon enters Gemini, which could also find you standing in the spotlight and focused on your career.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You could be reorganizing your schedule as Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces. The new moon in Taurus can find you feeling freed of past hindrances. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere! New opportunities may arise.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for having serious discussions. The new moon in Taurus marks a fresh start in your relationships! The moon enters Gemini later on, too, which can find you settling a debt or resolving an old issue.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You can be taking care of business at home and in your personal life as Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces. The new moon in Taurus may find you starting a new gig, project, or routine. The moon enters Gemini later on, too, inspiring connection.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you having productive discussions about the future. The new moon in Taurus may bring new creative inspiration your way, plus some romance! You can also feel energized to tackle your to-do list as the moon enters Gemini.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Productive discussions about money or your home life can take place as Mercury in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. The new moon in Taurus may find you creating a fresh start in your personal life. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, too, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which could find you reaching an agreement with someone or discussing the future. The new moon in Taurus marks a fresh start regarding communication. The moon enters Gemini, too, which can bring your focus to your home, family, and personal life.