Daily Horoscope: May 20, 2022

The moon in Capricorn makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces at 12:41 AM, inspiring our imaginations, and we feel energized as the moon connects with Mars in Pisces at 3:07 Am. Deep emotions can emerge as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 6:24 AM, and we’re getting in touch with our creativity as the moon mingles with the sun in Taurus at 8:00 AM.

The moon enters Aquarius at 8:53 AM, which may find us intellectually exploring our emotions, and perhaps revisiting a conversation as the moon makes a helpful connection with Mercury retrograde in Gemini at 11:11 AM. The moon connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries at 11:54 AM, inspiring generosity, and the sun enters Gemini at 9:23 PM, encouraging communication and curiosity!

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a busy time in your social life as the moon enters Aquarius and lights up the friendship sector of your chart, and the sun enters Gemini, encouraging communication!

Taurus

Your focus may be on your career as the moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your reputation and legacy, and as the sun enters Gemini, activating the financial sector of your chart.

Gemini

Gemini season begins today! A new cycle begins for you: Your creativity and confidence is renewed, and it’s an exciting moment to celebrate life. The moon also enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, which could find you exploring a new opportunity.

Cancer

The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to resolve outstanding issues, and the sun enters Gemini, which can inspire emotional release. Make time to rest and relax!

Leo

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, inspiring connection! The sun enters Gemini, which could find you connecting with an exciting community.

Virgo

Innovative solutions to annoying problems can be found as the moon enters Aquarius, and the sun enters Gemini, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career, which may find you in the spotlight!

Libra

Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters Aquarius, and the sun enters Gemini, which may bring exciting opportunities your way, perhaps to travel, further your education, or publish your ideas.

Scorpio

Your focus is on home and family life today as the moon enters Aquarius. The sun enters Gemini, which can find you addressing financial issues, taking care of bills, or discussing money with partners (in love or business).

Sagittarius

It could be a busy time for communication as the moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius, plus the sun enters your opposite sign Gemini, activating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection!

Capricorn

The moon enters Aquarius, which can shift your focus to your finances today, and the sun enters Gemini, inspiring productivity and organization!

Aquarius

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius, finding the world on your emotional wavelength, and Gemini season begins, brightly illuminating the sector of your chart that rules creativity, romance, and celebration!

Pisces

The moon enters Aquarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Gemini season begins, finding the sun lighting up the home and family sector of your chart and encouraging you to get cozy, connect with loved ones, and spruce up your space!