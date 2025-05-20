Daily Horoscope: May 20, 2025

Gemini season begins tomorrow: a celestial period that prioritizes flexibility, creativity, and social energy. Jupiter’s placement in this domain is a signal of prosperity and good fortune, even for those who don’t find those aforementioned attributes to be their strong suits. Pluto retrograde is another important player in this year’s Gemini season, pushing us toward deep self-reflection and, most importantly, the adaptability to adjust based on what revelations we encounter about our innermost selves. This will likely require an acclimation period, as represented by today’s square between the waning gibbous Moon and Uranus. You aren’t broken for feeling a bit jolted by these cosmic changes. It would be more concerning if you didn’t notice them at all.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars continues to hold its square with Mercury, which doesn’t necessarily help matters as we transition into a celestial domain that places a clear priority on communication and adaptability. As tempting as it might be to stand your ground, the cosmos suggests taking a more accommodating approach. Don’t underestimate the likelihood that you’re not as right as you thought you were, Aries. Keep an open mind.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet’s ongoing trine with Mars continues to bolster matters of the heart and wallet. This is positive energy that you should enjoy while it’s around, but do so carefully, Taurus. The allure of short-term satisfaction can often lead us to prioritize the wrong things, creating more emotional and financial debts that your future self will have to deal with. Do yourself a favor now, and enjoy in moderation.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As the Sun begins its final transition from Taurus into your sign, your ruling planet, Mercury, holds fast in its tense square with Mars. Despite what the upcoming celestial season might suggest, it seems as though you’re struggling with stubborn perspectives and hesitation about venturing into the unknown. Pay attention to these sticky wheels without letting them derail you entirely. You can be cautious and courageous, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a challenging square with Uranus, hinting at an inability or unwillingness to entertain anything that’s outside the realm of your comfort zone. The stars urge you not to stand in your own way, Cancer. If you keep talking yourself out of these opportunities to experience something new, these chances will become fewer and farther between. It’s time to stop closing yourself off to the rest of the world.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun makes its final transition into Gemini, the cosmos begins prioritizing adaptability and social energy. Now is an ideal time to lean on your community for support, Leo. Just because you can do everything yourself doesn’t necessarily mean you should. Not only will others appreciate the opportunity to be a part of your village. But frankly, you could use the physical, mental, and emotional break of leaning on someone else.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

In the final days of the square between Mars and your ruling planet, Mercury, it will be tempting to put a quick end to conflict by speaking your mind, no matter the consequences. Be wary of giving in to this short-term satisfaction. The cost is often long-term friction, unease, and other additional hurdles you wouldn’t have had otherwise. Proceed cautiously, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and Mars form a favorable sextile under your sign and Leo, creating a positive atmosphere around self-advocacy and environmental connection. The stars are offering you invaluable opportunities to recalibrate and refocus on what’s important, especially as it pertains to your close platonic relationships. Make sure you take the chance while it’s being offered to you, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning gibbous Moon’s tense square with Uranus makes it more challenging to let go of ideas once we’ve forged them in our minds. Sticking to your guns can certainly be a good thing, Scorpio. But so can learning how to remain flexible and malleable as life’s inevitable ebb and flow shifts the reality around us. This is a never-ending process. The quicker you accept this idea, the easier it will be to avoid life’s curveballs.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with the waning gibbous Moon under Gemini and Aquarius, creating an air-dominant alignment that encourages creativity, imagination, and innovation. Sometimes, the only way forward is to let go of the past. This cosmic alignment gently nudges you toward the release of old ideas and behaviors that no longer serve you the way they once did (if they ever did at all, Sagittarius).

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s positive sextile with Uranus helps offset some of the more negative consequences of Uranus’ coinciding square with the waning gibbous Moon. Indeed, if anyone is tangibly aware of how unfair and arduous life can be, it’s you, Capricorn. The stars are signaling that it’s time to use this perseverance to your advantage. You’re stronger than you give yourself credit for. Don’t underestimate what you’re capable of.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms a tense square with the waning gibbous Moon today, signaling emotional conflict and stifled creativity. What’s the old adage about trying the same thing and expecting a different result equating to insanity? The cosmos has already told you the path you’re trying to walk down is the wrong one. You can try to ignore its guidance all you want, but you’ll only be hurting yourself in the long run.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Pluto retrograde maintain their favorable sextile, helping you navigate these intense subconscious transformations that the latter celestial body’s retrograde period is kickstarting in your daily life. Just be wary of not falling into rabbit holes of rumination during this process. If you try to take these shifts too seriously, you’re liable to scare them off. Let the cosmos’ hand unfold on its own timeline, Pisces.

