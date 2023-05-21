Daily Horoscope: May 21, 2023

Gemini season begins at 3:09 AM! The sun in Gemini promotes discussion: We’re asking questions, sharing ideas, and enjoying learning. The sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius at 9:58 AM, inspiring a transformative atmosphere that can be productive for breaking old habits. The moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 6:12 PM, which could find us in a daydreamy mood, and the moon enters Cancer at 11:28 PM, inspiring a caring and creative atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Gemini season begins and this can be a busy time of year for your communications! A transformative discussion could take place as the sun connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You may connect with a powerful group. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your attention to your home and family life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Gemini season is here, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth! A tremendous achievement could be made as the sun aligns with power planet Pluto in Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging communication.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Happy solar return! The sun enters your sign today, Gemini, revitalizing you and inspiring a celebratory, fun atmosphere. The sun also aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, which may find you experiencing a powerful transformation. A communication breakthrough could take place. The moon enters Cancer, too, bringing your focus to finances and security.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun enters Gemini today, which can find you connecting with your inner voice in a deep and significant way. Make extra time for rest and relaxation. The sun connects with Pluto in Aquarius, creating a powerful atmosphere for release and emotional transformation. The moon enters your sign, too, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun enters Gemini, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your social life! You could be connecting with someone especially powerful or influential as the sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. The moon also enters Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to your career and life in the public eye as the sun enters Gemini, and great strides can be made toward achieving your goals as the sun connects with Pluto in Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to connect with people.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun enters fellow air sign Gemini, which could bring new opportunities your way! You may be planning a trip at this time, too. The sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, inspiring a creative breakthrough. A very passionate energy flows in your love life! The moon enters Cancer, also bringing your focus to your career.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun enters Gemini, which can find you focused on finances, especially themes like debts, taxes, or resources you share with partners. The sun also connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Aquarius, which could mean making big transformations in your personal life. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, perhaps finding you on a new adventure.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun enters your opposite sign Gemini, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and the sun connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which could bring a communication breakthrough. The moon enters Cancer today, too, perhaps finding you sorting out a financial concern.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Gemini season begins, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules productivity and your daily routine. The sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you building wealth, security, or power in an exciting way. The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer, encouraging connection.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Creative inspiration and romance flow as the sun enters fellow air sign Gemini! A powerful connection can form as the sun connects with Pluto, which is in your sign, Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, too, which could find you reworking your schedule.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun enters Gemini, which can bring your focus to your home and family life. A powerful emotional breakthrough may take place as the sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring creativity and romance!