Daily Horoscope: May 21, 2025

A conjunction of Neptune and Ceres on the cusp of Pisces and Aries encourages us to reconnect and nurture our spiritual sides. This doesn’t have to look like organized religion, although if that works for you, then by all means, keep it up. Spirituality can also look like your connection to nature and other people. It exists in the things that make our hearts happy and fulfill our sense of purpose on Earth. Under this potent alignment, now would be an ideal time for finding ways to nourish our innermost selves. Meditation, journaling, and other forms of self-reflection are all great places to start. More external approaches, like spending time outdoors and deepening important friendships, are also fantastic options.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The conjunction of Neptune and Ceres on the cusp of Pisces and your sign suggests that a spiritual disconnect is causing you grief or discomfort. It’s time to focus less on the end goal and start paying more attention to making the journey a pleasant experience. If you’re too burnt out to appreciate your hard work, what’s the point?

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Sun conjoins with Uranus and Mercury under your celestial domain, helping to expand your mind to new ideas and possibilities you might have thought were out of the question. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box, Taurus. This planetary combination will work in your favor if you give it the chance to do so. But you have to trust the process.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet conjoins with the Sun, which is also in conjunction with nearby Uranus, under Taurus. New ideas, creative problem-solving, and a healthy bit of pushback against the status quo are all on the table for today. Today also marks the first day of your celestial season, further emphasizing the need to stay flexible and open to different perspectives.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon moves through Pisces today, heightening sensitivity and sharpening intuition. As this lunar phase calls you to a more restful, calibrative state, Pisces’ influence will help you tap into your innermost wants and wishes. The stars urge you to stop putting these needs on the back burner, Cancer. You must be your own best advocate.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun begins Gemini season in conjunction with Uranus and Mercury, both of which lend themselves nicely to innovative brainstorming and defying societal expectations. Why wait for someone else to blaze a trail when you can do it yourself? Have courage in your abilities to navigate the unknown without a road map. You can chart your own course, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet conjoins with the Sun, which is also in conjunction with Uranus, today. This alignment encourages rebellion, creativity, and a willingness to accept the unpredictable. The sooner you release the need to plan for every possible scenario, the less stressful your circumstances will feel. Adaptability is a far more useful tool than your ability to anticipate every potential misstep.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Mars’ ongoing trine under Aries and Leo sets the stage for deepening social bonds and fortifying your public image. People want to connect with you, Libra. Don’t deny them—or yourself—the opportunity to strengthen these relationships. Know your worth as a valuable friend who can hold others to high moral standards merely by your ability to lead by example.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde’s sextile with Neptune is joined by Ceres, adding an element of self-care and nurture to the cosmic mix. Your ruling planet’s retrograde period sets you on a path of tremendous transformation and self-reflection. Remember that this evolutionary process is critical to taking care of yourself, Scorpio. You owe it to yourself to constantly be improving.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s sextile with Eris and Chiron’s conjunction under Aries continues to bring up past issues and heartaches so that you can better compare those circumstances to the ones you currently find yourself in. These problems aren’t that unsimilar, Sagittarius. Take away all the minor details, and you’ll likely be left with the same core challenges. That’s where you ought to start.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The challenging square between Jupiter and your ruling planet, Saturn, continues, causing stress and a high likelihood of misfortunes or bad luck streaks. While these situations can be frustrating, you mustn’t let them deter you from moving forward. Good or bad, no experience that offers you greater wisdom and strength is a wasted opportunity. The cosmos is rife with potential blessings.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus spends the first day of Gemini season in conjunction with the Sun, which is also conjoining with Mercury in Taurus. All cosmic signs point to upcoming opportunities to practice your creative thinking skills. And indeed, if there were anyone up for the job, it would be you, Aquarius. Just make sure to communicate openly with others and yourself.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The conjunction of Ceres and your ruling planet, Neptune, raises concerns about how you take care of yourself and allow others to support you. On the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries, you might feel torn between your desire to keep the peace and your heart’s need for validation and empowerment. When achieving both isn’t an option, focus on the latter.

