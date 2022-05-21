Daily Horoscope: May 22, 2022

The moon meets strict Saturn in Aquarius at 3:19 AM, perhaps finding us setting boundaries, and the moon enters water sign Pisces at 11:49 AM, inspiring creativity and unity. Communication kicks up a bit as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Gemini at 12:12 PM.

The moon squares off with the sun in Gemini at 2:43 PM, which can find us making a change, but we’re feeling excited to strategize our next moves as Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:15 PM. Mercury reenters Taurus while on its retrograde journey at 9:15 PM, finding us evaluating which decisions, conversations, and ideas are important enough to pursue.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and res—but you might feel especially excited about your career plans and eager to strategize your next move as Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, which could find you revisiting a conversation about money.

Taurus

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Pisces. Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn, which could find you connecting with some powerful people and making exciting moves! Mercury retrograde reenters your sign, Taurus, which can find you reconsidering your options.

Gemini

The moon enters Pisces, which can shift your focus to your career. Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps finding you making exciting negotiations! Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, encouraging you to reconnect with your inner voice.

Cancer

New opportunities may arise as the moon enters Pisces! Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having deep conversations. You might connect with someone powerful art this time. Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, and you may be running into old friends.

Leo

The moon enters Pisces, which can find you and your partners discussing finances. An uncomfortable situation can be dealt with swiftly and firmly as Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, perhaps finding you revisiting a conversation about your career.

Virgo

The moon enters Pisces, which can bring your focus to your career. Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, potentially finding you forging a powerful connection with someone! Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, and you might be revisiting travel or education plans.

Libra

The moon enters Pisces, which can find you reflecting on your daily routines and habits. Powerful changes may be taking place at home as Mars connects with Pluto. Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, perhaps finding you revisiting a conversation about money.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the energy is especially passionate as your two ruling planets, Mars (currently in Pisces) and Pluto (currently in Capricorn) connect! Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, which could find you running into an old friend.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Pisces, which can shift your attention to your home and family. Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps find you making exciting financial moves, and Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, inspiring you to pick up an old project.

Capricorn

The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and powerful conversations can form as Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn. Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, which could find you revisiting a creative project or running into old friends.

Aquarius

The moon enters Pisces, which can bring your focus to finances. Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for strategizing. You may be in a nostalgic mood, reconnecting with the past as Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus.

Pisces

The moon enters your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to focus on nourishing yourself, body and soul! Spend time with your loved ones, connect with nature, and eat your favorite meal. Mars in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you connecting with a powerful group or community. Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus, perhaps bringing up an old conversation.