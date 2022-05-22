Daily Horoscope: May 23, 2022

The sun in Gemini connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries at 7:05 AM, inspiring an open-minded, optimistic atmosphere! A helpful energy flows and new opportunities may arise. It’s an exciting time to connect, and brilliant ideas can be shared as the moon in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus at 3:54 PM. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces at 11:27 PM, which may find us eager to pick up the pace of certain conversations, but it would be wise to remain thorough.

Aries

Optimism abounds as the sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter, which is in your sign, Aries! This can also put you in an adventurous mood. This can be a period of growth for you, dear ram! Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your intuition.

Taurus

The sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can find you in an especially imaginative, creative mood, and you could be reconnecting with friends or getting fired up about exciting ideas as Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces.

Gemini

The sun in your sign, Gemini, connects with Jupiter Aries, which could find you connecting with an inspiring social circle. Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Taurus and it connects with Mars in Pisces today, perhaps bringing an interesting conversation about your career or reputation.

Cancer

Exciting career opportunities can be explored as the sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter Aries, and Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, which could find you reconnecting with an exciting group of people.

Leo

It can be an exciting time in your social life as the sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces: Be patient and thorough as you navigate your next career moves.

Virgo

The sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere. People can be excited to invest in you at this time! Your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Taurus, connects with Mars in Pisces, inspiring an exciting conversation or social connection.

Libra

The sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter Aries, which could find you making exciting social connections! Try to stay patient as Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces.

Scorpio

The sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter Aries, inspiring an atmosphere of optimism and generosity. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, which could find you and your patterns having exciting conversations…

Sagittarius

The sun in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, creating a fun, passionate atmosphere! Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, which may find you rearranging your schedule.

Capricorn

The sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can inspire great changes at home or in your daily routine. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, perhaps bringing an exciting conversation.

Aquarius

The sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter Aries, which could bring an exciting invitation your way! An optimistic energy flows. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, and you may be feeling impatient, especially about issues at home or in your finances.

Pisces

The sun in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can find you having an exciting conversation about wealth and abundance! Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in your sign, Pisces: Don’t rush into things; take your time, little fish.