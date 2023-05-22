Daily Horoscope: May 23, 2023

Mars in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 1:13 AM, and though tempers might be short today, there could also be a passionate energy in the air, and exciting changes may take place. Being patient can feel hard at this time, but the moon’s meeting with Venus in caring water sign Cancer at 8:45 AM helps us all get along. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 2:07 PM, which might find us sharing surprising news…

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars is currently in fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a passionate and creative atmosphere! Mars squares off with Jupiter in Taurus today, which could find you making a big investment into a project or relationship. The moon in Cancer creates a gentle atmosphere at home.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mars in Leo squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, perhaps finding you making big changes at home. The moon meets your ruling planet Venus in Cancer, inspiring an easygoing and romantic atmosphere. The moon also meets Uranus in your zodiac sign, which can find you inspired to take a risk!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mars in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and a deep philosophical breakthrough can take place as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Your focus may also be on themes like security and wealth as the moon moves through Cancer.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mars in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you making great strides toward a goal. Perhaps you’re achieving success with a group or taking action in your finances. The moon is in your sign, too, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mars is in your sign, Leo, which could be boosting your courage and willpower! Mars squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you making a bold move in your career—but make time for rest and relaxation, too, as the moon moves through Cancer.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mars in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could find you having a big breakthrough. New opportunities may arise. The moon in Cancer can also inspire excitement in your social life today!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mars in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus today, which could find you and a group you’re working with making great strides toward your goals. Your focus can be on your career as the moon moves through Cancer, and the moon’s meeting with Venus finds you feeling especially popular!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars is in Leo and today it clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you and a partner in love or business making an exciting change! A great achievement could take place. The moon in fellow water sign Cancer encourages adventure, and your partners may be especially excited to take a risk as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mars in fellow fire sign Leo inspires an adventurous spirit today! Mars clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you reworking your routine in a major way. The moon in Cancer can also mean you’re tying up loose ends.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mars in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring passion and productivity—but watch out for short tempers, too! The moon meets sweet Venus in Cancer, which can bode well for your love life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars in your opposite sign Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, and if you’ve been stuck in a rut, you might finally be into trying something new! A change at home or in your personal life may take place. Your partners in love or business can bring a dynamic energy and inspire you to make changes.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mars in Leo clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you making an important change in your schedule. You might be kicking an old habit or feeling especially productive, tackling a project. Romance may also be in the air as the moon meets Venus in Cancer!