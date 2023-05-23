Daily Horoscope: May 24, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 5:12 AM, encouraging spiritual connection and creative self expression. The moon enters Leo at 10:35 AM, inspiring a fun, sunny atmosphere! But intense feelings may arise as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius at 11:04 AM. The best way to work with this energy is to consciously acknowledge the past and release what was.

The moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 2:13 PM, inspiring an open, easygoing atmosphere—but be careful not to over indulge, and try not to be impatient as the moon meets Mars in Leo at 3:21 PM. A boost of energy arrives. The moon connects with the sun in Gemini at 5:31 PM, promoting confidence and clarity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity! This can be a very exciting time to connect with a crush or lover, or focus on your artwork. The moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Leo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and it’s a lovely time to get cozy with loved ones. You may feel especially open and easygoing as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus—but be careful not to overindulge.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Leo, encouraging communication. The moon also mingles with the sun in your sign, Gemini, which can find you feeling especially confident and capable! Productive discussions may take place.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Creative inspiration abounds as the moon in your sign mingles with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Leo later on, which could find you focused on themes like security and wealth.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Leo! This can be a powerful time to connect with your emotions. The moon mingles with your astrological ruler, the sun, currently in chatty Gemini, which could bode well for your social life.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. You might feel called to explore your spirituality. Rest and relaxation are also the themes of the day. Spend quality time with yourself!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, and communication flows easily as the moon mingles with the sun in fellow air sign Gemini. Future plans, vacations, and projects can be discussed.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and your life in the public eye. A big change could take place in your personal life as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. Exciting developments may unfold in your relationships as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, which could find you planning your next trip abroad or diving deeper into a topic of study that inspires you. The moon mingles with the sun in Gemini, which can bode well for communication in your relationships.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Leo, which may find you resolving a debt or some other lingering issue. A powerful atmosphere for creativity or romance arises as the moon squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and communication flows easily as the moon mingles with the sun in fellow air sign Gemini. A creative collaboration might go well at this time.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You could be eager to tackle your chores and get ahead in work as the moon enters Leo, but don’t forget to create time for rest as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. A tricky issue can be resolved as the moon mingles with the sun in Gemini.