Daily Horoscope: May 25, 2022

The moon in Aries makes a helpful connection with the sun in Gemini at 1:03 AM, inspiring confidence and creativity. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:49 PM, perhaps putting us in an especially introspective mood. It’s a powerful time to connect with our inner voice and do some research. Previously missed information may surface. A profound message might be shared.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon moves through your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to focus on nourishing yourself physically and emotionally. Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you revisiting a conversation or plans about your career or future goals.

Taurus

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest, while Mercury retrograde in your sign mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you having a profound philosophical breakthrough.

Gemini

The moon in Aries lights up the friendship sector of your chart today, and Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having an especially profound conversation.

Cancer

Your focus is on your career today as the moon moves through Aries, and Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps finding you revisiting a meaningful conversation with a partner.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries may find you planning your next adventure, and Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring you to strategize your next career move.

Virgo

Financial matters like bills, debts, or taxes may be on your mind today as the moon moves through Aries. Your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Taurus, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring profound conversations and transformations!

Libra

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through Aries, and Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging retrospection, honestly, and transformation.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries inspires productivity, and Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you and a partner having a deep and meaningful conversation. If you’re engaged in research at this time, information you previously missed may surface.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you reorganizing yourself financially or professionally.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries may find you focused on home and family today, and Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in your sign, inspiring great creativity and transformation.

Aquarius

The moon in Aries illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having especially profound and emotional conversations.

Pisces

You may be reflecting on your budget as the moon moves through Aries. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you diving deeper into a conversation or research and learning a powerful new perspective.