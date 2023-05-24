Daily Horoscope: May 25, 2023

The moon in Leo inspires glamour, as well as courage and leadership. There’s a steadfast quality to Leo, but that doesn’t mean the moon in Leo doesn’t enjoy taking a risk now and then! Today, the moon in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 6:11 AM, which could find us in the mood to break free from routine and do something radically different. Surprising changes could take place.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Leo inspires romance, making it an exciting day to connect with a crush or spend time with a lover! An unexpected gift may be exchanged as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Freedom and flexibility are big themes at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Leo may find you focused on your home and family life today, and you could be ready to make big changes in your personal life as the moon squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and surprising news may be shared as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Surprising feelings could arise, and an emotional breakthrough could also take place.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo can find you focused on themes like money or security. The moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could mean you’re exploring an unexpected community or hobby.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self care. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus today, too, which could find you making a surprising decision regarding your career or life in the public eye.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Leo encourages you to slow down and rest today, but some unexpected invitations and adventures may arise as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus! An emotional breakthrough could take place.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Leo finds you focused on your social life today. You may be reflecting on your dreams for the future, and a surprising opportunity to achieve your goals could arise as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in spotlight-loving Leo can find you focused on your career and life in the public eye today. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could mean partnering with someone unexpected as you work toward achieving your goals.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, which can find you focused on your studies, traveling, or thinking about travel plans. You may be eager to shake up your usual routine in a surprising way as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Leo can find you getting your finances organized, especially regarding themes like debts, taxes, or money you share with others. You may have a surprising realization about what’s important to you, which impacts your approach to money as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, encouraging communication as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart. Surprising shifts may take place in your personal life as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Leo can find you in a busy, productive mood today, but your usual routine might get shaken up as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. Surprising news may arrive!