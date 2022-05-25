Daily Horoscope: May 26, 2022

The moon in fire sign Aries makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 5:06 PM, inspiring productivity and highlighting responsibility. The moon meets Venus in Aries at 11:00 PM, creating an affectionate atmosphere. People could be especially sensitive as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:20 PM: Deep emotions may surface.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in your sign, Aries, connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which could find you forming solid social connections, and you’re feeling especially attractive as the moon meets Venus in Aries. Your career goals might be shifting as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Taurus

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you reflecting on future plans. Carve out time for comfort and relaxation as the moon meets Venus in Aries. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, and you may have an important realization.

Gemini

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you formalize travel or education plans. The moon meets Venus in Aries, inspiring a friendly atmosphere. Deep emotions can surface as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to be honest with yourself about what’s truly important to you.

Cancer

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring you to plan for the future. Positive feedback about your work may arrive as the moon meets Venus in Aries. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you and your partners exploring your emotions in a deep way: People may feel especially sensitive at this time.

Leo

Helpful connections can form as the moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, and good news from afar could arrive as the moon meets Venus in Aries. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you making a big change in plans.

Virgo

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, creating a supportive and productive atmosphere, and folks are feeling especially generous as the moon meets Venus in Aries. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, creating an especially passionate and emotional atmosphere.

Libra

Expectations in relationships (in love or business) can be discussed as the moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon meets your ruling planet Venus in Aries, which may find you partners in an especially affectionate mood! The moon and squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, possibly stirring up intense feelings about home or family.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you get reorganized. You’re feeling eager to beautify your workspace as the moon meets Venus in Aries. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, which could find you learning intriguing information.

Sagittarius

A solid conversation can take place as the moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius. Romance and creativity flow as the moon meets Venus in Aries! The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making an important decision about how you spend your time, energy, and money.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which can find you making strides toward financial goals. The moon meets Venus in Aries, inspiring a warm atmosphere at home and with family, but intense emotions about the past may surface as the moon squares off with Pluto, currently in your sign, Capricorn.

Aquarius

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet, Saturn, which is currently in your sign, creating a supportive atmosphere as you handle your responsibilities. The moon meets Venus in Aries, possibly bringing good news your way, and the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you having a deep and intense conversation.

Pisces

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, creating a supportive atmosphere, and the moon meets Venus in Aries, possibly bringing a lovely gift your way! The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you rethinking how you want to invest your time and energy.