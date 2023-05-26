Daily Horoscope: May 27, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 3:53 AM, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere. People can feel optimistic and generous! The moon squares off with the sun in Gemini at 11:22 AM, which could find us ready to take action, but we might encounter obstacles as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces at 12:53 PM. The moon connects with Mercury in Taurus at 11:07 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

An abundance of riches or fantastic support could come your way as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus! Just be sure to set limits on your availability as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, inspiring an abundance of love, creativity, and celebration! The moon connects with Mercury, also in Taurus, which could bring exciting news your way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo squares off with the sun in your sign, Gemini, which can find you making important changes at home and in your personal life. You may feel pulled to set boundaries at work or regarding your life in the public eye as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Exciting news and social connections could form as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus—but watch out for blocks in communication as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with Mercury in Taurus later on, which can help information flow after any delays.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Financial or career success could come as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus! The moon connects with Mercury in Taurus, which can bode well for discussions regarding work and money.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Virgo, connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an atmosphere of possibility and growth! The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Taurus, which could bring you big and exciting news, or simply bode well for communication.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A philosophical breakthrough can take place as the moon in Virgo squares off with the sun in fellow air sign Gemini. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to reassess your responsibilities and get clear on where you want to put your energy.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter and Mercury, both in your opposite sign Taurus, inspiring an easygoing, open-minded atmosphere— especially in your relationships—and boding very well for connection.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo squares off with the sun in Gemini, which could find you and your partners making exciting moves toward your shared goals. The moon connects with Mercury in Taurus, boding well for communication regarding your career or responsibilities.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Romance and creativity flow as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus! But watch out for delays regarding communication as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Discussions may pick up again as the moon connects with Mercury in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Virgo squares off with the sun in Gemini, asking you to get real about what your heart truly desires! The moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you reorganizing your budget or rethinking your approach to money.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter and Mercury, both in Taurus, which can bode well for communication, meeting new people, and connecting with partners on a deeper level. Inspiring ideas may be shared.