Daily Horoscope: May 27, 2025

The new Moon in Gemini reaches its darkest, most restorative phase today. The Moon’s air sign placement makes this a particularly potent time for setting intentions, thinking outside the box, and practicing adaptability. Keep in mind, stargazer: Pluto retrograde is still in full swing, and as long as this faraway regressive period continues, the cosmos will maintain its invitation to reassess our identities, goals, and life purposes. Notably, the new Moon and Pluto retrograde also form a harmonious trine with one another, further emphasizing the cosmic call to make ourselves available to personal transformation.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Today’s new Moon in Gemini makes for an air-dominant forecast that could quickly swing in either extreme when paired with your native fire. This new Moon calls you to set intentions and get creative with your ambitions. But be wary of wielding this energy recklessly, leading you to either snuff out your flame or fan it into something unmanageable.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet’s favorable sextile with Jupiter makes a beneficial complement to today’s new Moon in Gemini. Capitalize on this energy by sitting down to review emotional and financial investments. Clarity within either will be at an all-time high. Make sure you take full advantage of this foresight while it’s here, Taurus. Motivation to change doesn’t come often for you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase under your celestial domain, emphasizing its effects on your day-to-day life. Now is an ideal time for organizing your thoughts before taking your next steps. Nearby Mercury helps sharpen your intellectual power even further. Flexibility and adaptability are critical during this celestial period. Roll with the punches as best you can.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body reaches its darkest phase in Gemini today, shifting mental and emotional focus toward entertaining new ideas and changing your perspective. You don’t have to make your mind up right away, Cancer. But the stars urge you to give these ideas time to settle in before coming to a conclusion. You have more wiggle room than you think.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun, the new Moon, and Mercury form a potent conjunction under Gemini. All cosmic signs point to increased creativity, adaptability, and improved social battery. Under the new Moon, energy might not necessarily be high enough to pursue new goals or strike up new friendships. But you can at least approach existing aspirations and relationships more thoughtfully and skillfully.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling celestial body conjoins with the Sun and new Moon in Gemini, helping ease some of your more stubborn ideas and behaviors. Even if you don’t subscribe to a new perspective altogether, taking the time to learn the intricacies of someone else’s argument is still a valuable exercise. Don’t underestimate your capacity to learn from someone else, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and the Sun form a fortuitous trine under your celestial domain and Gemini, creating an air-dominant forecast that will help reveal new, better ways to advocate for yourself and connect with your environment. These lingering negativities are a sign that your old methods aren’t working the way they should. It’s time to start experimenting with better techniques, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your retrograde ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with the new Moon in Gemini, helping open your heart and mind to personal transformation. Evolution is a positive sign, Scorpio. Don’t let the temporary discomfort of leaving the familiar convince you that this is an unworthy endeavor to pursue. Pay close attention to your internal cues, and let the cosmos guide you forward.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The sextile between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron in Aries continues. Paired with the new Moon in Gemini, the stars invite you to rethink who you are on an intrinsic level. Don’t get so caught up in racing toward the finish line that you forget your identity and purpose on the way to get there.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction of Saturn and Neptune continues on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. This potent alignment encourages greater discipline in matters of personal fulfillment and creativity. It can be tempting to focus all your responsible energy on the pragmatic and logical. But sometimes, you must devote this same attention to your more satisfying whimsies to maintain your overall well-being.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pluto retrograde and the new Moon form a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Gemini, gently nudging you toward the more shadowy parts of yourself that are ready to come to light. Hidden aspirations, secret dreams, and the “you” that you are behind closed doors are all bubbling to the surface. Allow these revelations to appear in due time.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Saturn maintain their conjunction on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. This potent combination encourages you to practice firm emotional boundaries, both in terms of what you choose to keep on your plate and what you choose to keep off of it. Matters of the heart can benefit from a logical perspective every now and then, Pisces.

