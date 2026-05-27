Daily Horoscope: May 27, 2026

The Moon is wrapping up its time in Libra and heading into Scorpio today, bringing an emotional gear change most people will feel in their bodies before they can name it. Mercury trining the Moon means words are coming easier than usual, and that square with Jupiter is making everything feel bigger and more loaded than it needs to be, stargazer. There’s a productive push-pull running through the day — the sky wants you thinking clearly and feeling honestly at the same time. That’s a tall order, but it’s also a real opportunity. The people who lean into both today are going to walk away with something they actually needed.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars is parked in Taurus right now, which for you is basically like being forced to drive the speed limit. No notable placements today means the sky’s handing you something rare, Aries — a day where nothing’s demanding your fire. The question is whether you know what to do with stillness. Sit in it. Not everything good announces itself.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Cancer is keeping your heart soft and your needs very real right now. But that square with Makemake is poking at how you show up for the things you claim to care about. You talk a good game, Taurus. Today’s the day to ask whether your actions and your values are actually in the same conversation. They should be.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s home and the Moon’s forming a trine with it, which means your brain and your gut are actually agreeing today — a minor miracle for you. Use it. Say the thing you’ve been overcomplicating, Gemini. Not every conversation needs a strategy. Some of them just need you to open your mouth and mean it. Today, that’s enough.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio today, and you’re going to feel that gear change in your chest before you can explain it. The square with Jupiter has you wanting to make everything bigger than it needs to be. Easy, Cancer. Not every feeling is a forecast. Some of them are just feelings. Let them pass through.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s cruising through Gemini, which means your energy is out there being curious and social and a little scattered. No major placements today, which for you can feel like a weird kind of restlessness. Here’s the thing, Leo — you don’t always need an audience to know you’re doing well. Today’s validation lives inside. Go find it there.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been sitting on a decision long enough to have memorized every angle of it. The Moon trining your ruling planet today means your instincts are sharp and your thinking is sound, Virgo. So what exactly are you still waiting for? The perfect moment isn’t coming. What’s here right now is actually pretty good. Use it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Somewhere between keeping the peace and keeping score, you lost track of what you actually want. Venus squaring Makemake is making that hard to ignore today, Libra. The people-pleasing has a cost, and you’ve been paying it quietly for a while now. Pick one thing today that’s entirely, unapologetically yours. No committee. No consensus. Just you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde has been doing excavation work on you for a while now, turning up things you’d much prefer to leave buried. No major placements today gives you room to breathe, Scorpio — but don’t waste it pretending everything’s fine. You already know what needs addressing. The only person you can’t fool is yourself. You know this.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

That Moon square Jupiter is hitting your ruling planet today, and it’s doing what it always does — making everything feel more urgent and more possible than it probably is. You’re not wrong to dream big, Sagittarius. You’re just skipping a few steps to get there. Slow the vision down long enough to make it actually work. Details aren’t the enemy.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been grinding so long you forgot what you’re grinding toward. Saturn’s been camped out in Aries for a while now, pushing you faster and harder than you’re used to operating, Capricorn. No major placements today means the pressure you’re feeling is self-generated. Take ten minutes to remember why you started. It still counts.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You spend so much time thinking about what the world could be that you sometimes forget to show up for what it actually is. Uranus in Gemini has your mind running in seventeen directions at once, Aquarius. No major placements today means nobody’s forcing your hand. So here’s a question: who are you when nothing needs fixing?

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve had plenty of time to get comfortable with Neptune in Aries pushing you toward something more grounded, and yet. No major placements today, Pisces, which means the only thing standing between you and a good day is you. Pick something real. Commit to it. The fantasy is lovely, but it doesn’t pay rent.

Pisces monthly horoscope