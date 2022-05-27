Daily Horoscope: May 28, 2022

The moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 9:50 AM:M Uranus is the planet of surprise, and astrologers often consider Taurus to be a stable, even predictable zodiac sign. As the moon in Taurus meets Uranus, the mood is experimental and innovative, and the unexpected may take place. Surprising feelings might surface. Love and money planet Venus enters Taurus at 10:46 AM, inspiring a grounding and sensual atmosphere.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Gifts may come your way as Venus enters Taurus! Good news about money might also arrive. This is a good time to rework your budget or organize your belongings.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus enters your sign today, Taurus! Feelings of peace and unity flow, and you’re feeling especially charming and attractive at this time.

Gemini

Venus enters Taurus, encouraging you to rest, dear Gemini! Prioritize relaxation and take time off from work if you can. Don’t rush to respond to messages that can wait another day. Go at your own pace!

Cancer

Your social life may be especially busy as Venus enters Taurus! This can be an exciting time to connect with a new circle or reconnect with a group you enjoy spending time with. In your love life, intellectual connection is highlighted.

Leo

You’re feeling especially popular and glamorous as Venus enters Taurus! Venus in Taurus can bode especially well for your career or reputation.

Virgo

Venus enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, which may bring you good news from afar! You could be planning a romantic getaway with someone you love, or may be feeling excited to explore someplace new on your own!

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus enters Taurus today, which can find you focused on money, especially as it pertains to your relationships. Someone could be eager to invest in you at this time!

Scorpio

Love and beauty planet Venus enters Taurus today, which can find you connecting with someone especially charming! Venus in Taurus might bode well for your love life or relationships of any kind, as people are more eager to get along!

Sagittarius

Venus enters Taurus today, which can find you updating your beauty routine, editing your closet, or beautifying your workspace. In your relationships. you’re especially appreciative of folks who show up to help manage your day-to-day responsibilities.

Capricorn

Venus enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and boding well for connection, artistic expression, and celebration. You’re getting clear on what’s important to you.

Aquarius

Venus enters earth sign Taurus, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart! You may feel inspired to beautify your space or entertain at home.

Pisces

Love letters may arrive in your inbox as Venus enters Taurus! An easygoing energy flows around communication. Good news is on the way, dear Pisces!