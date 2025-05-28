Daily Horoscope: May 28 2025

As the still nearly dark Moon moves further through Gemini, it forms a conjunction with prosperous Jupiter. The slow transition from new Moon to waxing crescent invites the planning and preparation for future goals and endeavors. This combination makes a notable complement to the ongoing trine between Pluto retrograde and the Sun. The cosmos continues to push us out of our comfort zones and into the depths of our innermost selves. Nearby Mercury heightens mental clarity in these metamorphic processes, shining a revealing light on the path you need to take to get from point A to point B.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Eris and Chiron maintain their conjunction under your celestial domain, maintaining a healthy fire underneath you. This combination signals a lopsided balance between your desire to protect yourself and the need to remain vulnerable enough to grow. The stars urge you to find a better balance between the two. Don’t let your protective wall accidentally become a trap.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The sextile between Jupiter and your ruling planet, Venus, continues in Gemini and Aries. Neither placement is in your native Earth sign, which points to positive changes that might fall outside the boundaries of your comfort zone. Focus on the potential prosperity over the temporary discomfort you might be feeling, Taurus. Growing pains are sometimes unavoidable. You still need to grow anyway.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The trine between Mercury and Pluto retrograde holds its position in your celestial domain and Aquarius, inviting you to dive deeper into parts of yourself that you might have kept hidden out of fear, convenience, or a mix of both. In order to truly evolve and learn from our past, we must first acknowledge that it happened in the first place.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Jupiter under Gemini today, helping increase mental and emotional flexibility while we set intentions for the upcoming lunar cycle. Keep your heart and mind open to the possibility that the cosmos has a better plan picked out for you than the one you came up with. Try to trust the process, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body’s ongoing conjunction with Mercury in Gemini increases social battery, creativity, and, in more negative cases, your aloofness. You’ve been juggling a lot for a while now, and this cosmic alignment suggests that personal relationships are starting to fall by the wayside due to this constant hustle and bustle. It’s time to reorder your priorities, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Pluto retrograde continues under Gemini and Aquarius. Two air-ruled placements tend to make things a little more free-form and improvisational than your earth-ruled tendencies would prefer. But it never hurts to practice going outside your comfort zone, Virgo. The stars urge you to release your grip. Let things unfold naturally.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The sextile between Jupiter and your ruling planet, Venus, continues. This cosmic alignment brings positive energy to matters of the heart and wallet. But it isn’t the most action-oriented. Today might not be a day of tremendous financial or emotional growth. But sometimes, the most we can ask for is a day that feels pleasant, even if it isn’t productive.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde and the Sun maintain their harmonious trine under Aquarius and Gemini, creating an air-dominant alignment that helps shine a light on the parts of ourselves that could stand to change. Be careful not to hold on too tightly to any one idea or perspective. When these realities inevitably shift, you’ll want to be flexible enough to withstand the change.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, maintains a favorable sextile with Venus, boosting positive energy in romantic relationships, financial endeavors, and self-esteem. This cosmic boost of good fortune can help buoy you through life’s more arduous challenges. The pain of these experiences is temporary. The wisdom you gain from enduring them is forever. Focusing on the latter is a choice, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s coinciding square with Jupiter and sextile with Uranus offers a cosmic warning of bumpy roads ahead. Unpredictability and, in worst-case scenarios, chaos, is likely in the weeks ahead. This instability might make it more tempting to lash out or sabotage calmer parts of your life. Remember that one brick out of place doesn’t necessitate burning the whole house down.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The trine between Pluto retrograde and the Sun holds its position under your celestial domain and Gemini. Two air-ruled placements mean this is familiar, comfortable territory for you, Aquarius. The cosmos urges you to express yourself in ways that feel authentic and fulfilling to you personally, not in ways that you think align with external expectations. Follow your heart.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As Neptune moves into a challenging square with Jupiter, you might be overcome with emotions, ruminating thoughts, and self-doubt. When these feelings start to take over, remind yourself that the ego has a funny way of making us take ourselves far too seriously. Give yourself the freedom to lighten up a little bit, Pisces. You have more breathing room than you think.

Pisces monthly horoscope

