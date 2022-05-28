Daily Horoscope: May 29, 2022

The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 3:49 AM, inspiring creativity, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:51 AM. Action planet Mars meets the planet of growth, Jupiter, in Aries at 6:31 AM, bringing a big boost of energy and marking the start of an exciting new adventure! People may be especially confident, or confrontational, at this time.

The moon meets Mercury in Taurus at 7:15 AM, kicking up conversation, and the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 10:11 AM, inspiring transformation. The moon enters Gemini at 1:23 PM, encouraging us to connect and ask questions. The moon mingles with Jupiter at 8:12 PM and Mars at 8:55 PM, creating an open-hearted and courageous atmosphere.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars meets lucky Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which can find you feeling full of energy! A new cycle may be beginning for you; your sense of willpower and determination is renewed. The moon also enters Gemini today, which could kick up communication.

Taurus

Mars and Jupiter meet in Aries today, which may find you feeling restless! It’s a powerful time to explore your psyche and to release the past. The moon enters Gemini which, also bringing your focus to money.

Gemini

Action planet Mars meets lucky Jupiter in Aries today, which can bring some excitement to your social life or a boost in any group projects you’re working on. The moon enters your sign, Gemini, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Cancer

An exciting new cycle may be beginning in your career as Mars meets lucky Jupiter in Aries! Just make plenty of time to rest and catch up on quality time with yourself as the moon enters Gemini.

Leo

Action planet Mars meets lucky Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, which can find you embarking on an exciting new adventure! You could be making big travel or education plans at this time. The moon enters Gemini, also bringing your focus to friendship.

Virgo

You can be taking swift action to resolve financial issues today as Mars meets Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, perhaps finding you connecting with the public.

Libra

Mars and Jupiter meet in your opposite sign Aries, which can find you connecting with someone exciting. An important release might take place today. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring a playful and adventurous atmosphere.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars meets expansive Jupiter in Aries, which can find you making great progress on a project—just be careful not to overbook your schedule. The moon enters Gemini, perhaps finding you and your partners discussing finances.

Sagittarius

Action planet Mars meets your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, making for a passionate and exciting atmosphere! Your creative output can be especially high today. Romance might be in store! The moon also enters your opposite sign Gemini, highlighting relationships.

Capricorn

Exciting changes may be taking place for you at home as Mars meets expansive Jupiter in Aries. You might be moving, renovating, or addressing an issue concerning family, housemates, or your personal life in general. The moon enters Gemini, helping you get organized.

Aquarius

An exciting new plan or conversation may be unfolding as Mars meets Jupiter in fire sign Aries. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring romance and creativity!

Pisces

Exciting financial developments may arise as Mars meets Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters Gemini, activating the home and family sector of your chart, which can find you eager to spruce up your space or entertain at home.