Daily Horoscope: May 29, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 5:46 AM, which can find us sitting with confusing, conflicting emotions. You might wish you could label and understand everything, all the time, but sometimes one must accept ambiguity. The moon enters Libra at 10:51 AM, inspiring connection, and profound interactions or big transformations can take place as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius at 11:13 AM. The moon connects with Mars in Leo at 9:21 PM, bringing a boost of confidence.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and a passionate atmosphere flows as the moon mingles with your ruling planet planet Mars in fellow fire sign Leo!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, which can find you in a very productive mood. The moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius and you may be connecting with someone powerful or realizing your influence!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. A powerful, passionate connection could take place as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus can turn to home and family life as the moon enters Libra. The moon also aligns with Mars in Leo, which could mean making great strides toward building security and abundance in your life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and it might also be a busy day in your neighborhood. The moon aligns with Mars, which is in your sign, Leo, which can find you confidently speaking your mind!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, and great strides can be made toward meeting your material goals, tackling projects, and building the security you desire as the moon aligns with Pluto in Aquarius.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Libra! Make time to focus on self care. A powerful romantic connection or creative breakthrough could take place as the moon mingles with Pluto in fellow air sign Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down and rest. A deep, powerful emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon aligns with your ruling planet Pluto in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, which can bring your focus to your social life. A powerful conversation may take place as the moon aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. An exciting opportunity could arise when the moon mingles with Mars in Leo.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus can turn to your career as the moon enters Libra. Great strides can be made toward achieving financial success as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius. People may rally around to support you as the moon connects with Mars in Leo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, which could find you planning your next vacation. A philosophical breakthrough can take place as the moon mingles with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius! Plus, the moon connects with Mars in Leo, which might mean connecting with someone very energetic or exciting.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You could be resolving lingering issues or taking care of financial concerns as the moon enters Libra. An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius. A productive energy flows as the moon aligns with Mars in Leo.