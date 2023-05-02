Daily Horoscope: May 3, 2023

Note: Today’s horoscope was first erroneously published on May 2. Both horoscopes have been updated accordingly.

The moon is in Libra, the zodiac sign of peace and balance—but that doesn’t mean we can’t get heated about things! The moon squares off with fiery Mars, currently in Cancer, at 5:10 PM. Like Libra, Cancer prefers to approach things kindly and delicately, but if we can’t tap into our decisive, straightforward side when we feel upset, we run the risk of coming off as passive aggressive, confusing, or indirect, and we might also feel unheard or misunderstood. Tempers may be short today. It’s important to remember that anger is a normal emotion we all experience, and pretending it doesn’t exist actually doesn’t serve us at all: It’s best to find healthy ways to sit with and express it!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra, and today it squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Cancer. You may feel upset about an issue that’s close to home; figuring out a way to collaborate with others can bring about a good solution.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Mars in Cancer today, which could find you rearranging your schedule and perhaps feeling frantic about getting things done. Ask for an extension if you need it, and remember that perfection is an unattainable standard.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring romance and creativity—however, financial concerns may be weighing on your mind as the moon squares off with Mars in Cancer. This can be a good time to reflect on your relationship with money.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Mars, which is currently in your zodiac sign, Cancer, finding you feeling frustrated, but perhaps ready to take action regarding an issue that’s close to your heart.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Mars in Cancer today, and while you might have a hard time verbalizing how you feel, expressing yourself through art, poetry, or any other tools at your disposal may bring relief if you’re feeling frustrated!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Mars in Cancer, which might find you feeling frustrated about how you’ll fund your future goals! Teamwork may be the key: Who shares your goals and interests? Pairing up, or joining a supportive group, can help.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You could be making important strides toward your career goals today, perhaps because you’re feeling fed up about something, as the moon in your zodiac sign squares off with Mars in Cancer.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Cancer, which may find you having a bit of a philosophical breakthrough. Tempers might be short today, so don’t engage in arguments that aren’t worth your energy.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Cancer today, which could find you feeling conflicted about how to invest your time and energy. Who do you feel is investing in you? What activities do you feel are truly enriching your life? Start there.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Libra squares off with Mars, which is currently in your opposite sign Cancer, finding you and your partners addressing an important issue. Tempers may be short today, so be patient with yourself and others, and set boundaries when needed.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Libra squares off with Mars in Cancer, which can find you focused on tackling your to-do list. Today’s mood is very productive. There may be a fire lit within you: Something that’s frustrating you might be the very thing that’s giving you the willpower to take care of business.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Mars in fellow water sign Cancer: This could spell short tempers, but it can also inspire a passionate atmosphere in your love life. You might bicker with someone, Pisces, or maybe you’ll also flirt up a storm today!