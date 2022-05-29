Daily Horoscope: May 30, 2022

New moons symbolize new beginnings and today’s in air sign Gemini at 7:30 AM encourages curiosity and flexibility. A new start is taking place, and it’s time to ask all the questions that have been on your mind!

Aries

Today’s new moon in Gemini marks the start of a new conversation or way of thinking. You can reconnect with siblings or your local neighborhood.

Taurus

Today’s new moon in Gemini activates the financial sector of your chart. You may acquire something valuable at this time, or reorganize your budget!

Gemini

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Gemini, marking a moment of emotional renewal. It’s a powerful time to connect with your inner voice. As you reconnect with yourself, a new start in your relationships follows, too.

Cancer

Today’s new moon in Gemini can find your imagination especially active. Your dreams may be especially interesting. Make time for meditation and journaling. You might feel inspired to connect with your spirituality.

Leo

You may be reconnecting with friends or joining a new social circle during today’s new moon in Gemini. It’s a lovely new moon for making wishes and dreaming up future plans!

Virgo

Today’s new moon in Gemini marks the start of a new cycle in your career. Recognition may come your way, or you might be taking on new responsibilities!

Libra

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Gemini can find you embarking on an exciting new adventure! You may be traveling sometime abroad, diving deeper into your studies, or publishing something exciting.

Scorpio

Today’s new moon in Gemini can find you settling a debt. This new moon brings a powerful new start, and you and your partners could be reconsidering how you share money and other resources.

Sagittarius

A clean slate arrives in your partnerships with today’s new moon in Gemini, or you could be meeting someone new. This is a powerful new moon for connection and renewal!

Capricorn

A new gig, project, or job could be beginning with today’s new moon in Gemini. You may be embracing a new routine and rethinking your daily habits.

Aquarius

New inspiration comes your way during today’s new moon in Gemini. A new romantic interest, or a renewed spark in one of your relationships, arrives.

Pisces

Today’s new moon in Gemini marks a new beginning at home or with family. You may be moving or simply sprucing up your space. Donate items you no longer use, and think about how you can bring fresh energy into your home.