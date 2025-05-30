Daily Horoscope: May 30 2025

Venus joins the lengthy conjunction of Eris and Chiron under Aries, encouraging innovation and maturation in matters of the heart, wallet, or both. Eris and Chiron raise the likelihood of encountering educational disruptions—that is, moments and experiences in your life that are tumultuous but informative of yourself, others, and the environment in which all of you coexist. With Venus in the mix, the cosmos shifts our focus toward emotional and financial investments. These ventures might falter under this tumultuous alignment. But no matter how unstable the ground might seem beneath your feet, this cosmic forecast suggests you’ll make it out unscathed and upright. Roll with the punches as best you can, and make sure you absorb all the life lessons you can.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Eris and Chiron’s conjunction under Aries is joined by Venus, shifting our focus toward emotional and financial investments. Be prepared for these endeavors to feel a bit unstable as rebellious Eris and vulnerable Chiron force us to confront the versions of ourselves that come out in the face of challenge. This version of you holds invaluable information. Listen to it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet joins the lengthy conjunction of Eris and Chiron under Aries, emphasizing emotional and financial weaknesses so that you can better troubleshoot and solve the root causes of this issue. Try not to let your stubborn streak get in the way of this process, Taurus. Indeed, even a little change in perspective can do you a lot of good.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Makemake retrograde move further into a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Libra, helping reveal better ways you can connect with and advocate for yourself. Now is a great time to pursue social and community causes, Gemini. Use your flexibility to your advantage. True progress requires a malleable mind that stays open to entertaining new ideas and beliefs.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms a tense square with the conjunction of Eris, Chiron, and Venus in Aries. Your ruling celestial body’s placement in your native domain emphasizes its tangible effects on your daily life. The latter conjunction invites you to reassess how you handle your emotional and financial investments. This process isn’t for the weak of heart, Cancer. Be strong.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body’s favorable sextile with Ceres helps reinforce the cosmic call to nurture and care for yourself. The stars urge you to resist the temptation to spread yourself too thin for the sake of impressing others or, more likely, yourself. Honoring yourself doesn’t just mean collecting wins. It also requires you to make time for rest and recalibration.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If there are causes that are weighing heavily on your heart, the stars are giving you a clear sign to pursue them. A fortuitous trine between Makemake retrograde and your ruling planet, Mercury, helps increase mental clarity and communication skills. Don’t be afraid to take the lead in these matters, Virgo. But make sure you do so with great care.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As the diplomat of the Zodiac, weighing the balance of how you wish the world could be and how it actually is can be an especially heavy burden for you. Fortunately, a harmonious trine between Mercury and Makemake retrograde under Gemini and your celestial domain helps steer you in the right direction that will even out this delicate balance.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde and Neptune maintain their positive sextile under Aquarius and Aries, inviting great change and transformation. This alignment urges you to think outside the box, Scorpio. But doing so will require you to come down from the fortress you’ve built around your heart to keep it safe from potential harm. Vulnerability is a non-negotiable requirement for this metamorphosis.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and Saturn maintain their challenging square under Gemini and Pisces, signaling a potential string of bad luck or misfortune. This alignment isn’t necessarily a guarantee for disaster, but it is a cosmic warning that mishaps and errors are more likely, especially ones in the emotional realm. Proceed cautiously, and you should be fine. A little preparation and foresight go a long way.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet maintains its tense square with Jupiter, increasing the likelihood of stalled projects, stunted progress, and other potential setbacks. As the old adage goes, when it rains, it pours, Capricorn. As difficult as it might be, try to keep your focus on the wisdom you can gain from these experiences, not the stress that inevitably comes with them.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pluto retrograde and Neptune continue their favorable sextile under your celestial domain and Aries. This alignment might not be the most action-oriented, but it’s certainly a positive cosmic boost. Great change is on the horizon. Allow these transformations to come to you naturally without trying to force or redirect the energy. It will fall into place as it needs to, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Jupiter and Saturn maintain their challenging square under Gemini and your celestial domain, respectively, suggesting a disconnect between the “you” that you present to the rest of the world and your deepest, most authentic self. Until you find a way to connect these two identities, you’ll keep running into the same problems. The stars urge you to recalibrate your goals, needs, and values.

