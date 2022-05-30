Daily Horoscope: May 31, 2022

At 4:10 PM, the moon in Gemini connects with two planets: Neptune in Pisces and Saturn in Aquarius. The moon’s square with Neptune can find us exploring confusing emotions and perhaps needing time to rest or daydream, but the moon’s helpful alignment with Saturn could also find us focused on our responsibilities and setting firm boundaries. The moon in Gemini encourages us to ask questions and discuss our emotions!

Aries

The moon in Gemini finds you in an inquisitive mood today, Aries, but do your best to keep your impatience in check while you seek answers. Check in with yourself and ask whether you’re moving at a pace that’s truly comfortable for you.

Taurus

Your focus is on finances as the moon moves through Gemini. Discussing your goals with mentors or friends you look up to can inspire you today.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini: You could be firming up travel or education plans at this time—but don’t put too much pressure on yourself to stick to a rigid schedule; allow for flexibility.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini encourages you to slow down and relax, dear Cancer. You might be in a daydreamy mood, but you could also be setting some solid boundaries.

Leo

Your focus is on your social life today as the moon moves through Gemini, and solid partnerships can form as the moon connects with focused, responsible Saturn in your opposite sign Aquarius.

Virgo

While the moon in Gemini’s square with Neptune in Pisces can find folks feeling unfocused, the moon’s helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius finds you in a productive mood, Virgo!

Libra

The moon in Gemini can find you making travel plans, thinking about school, or publishing something. Scheduling things could be confusing as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, but the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping to ground the energy.

Scorpio

Confusing emotions may surface as the moon in Gemini squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces—but a grounding atmosphere flows at home as the moon makes a helpful connection with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, currently in Aquarius.

Sagittarius

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Gemini, and solid conversations can take place as the moon makes a helpful connection with serious Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn

The moon moves through Gemini today, inspiring you to get reorganized—but confusing communications could take place as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, helping you access what you need.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Financial frustrations may arise as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, but the moon also connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, helping you feel in control.

Pisces

The moon is in Gemini today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. You may feel quite nostalgic as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, but you could also be feeling quite resilient as the moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius.