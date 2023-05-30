Daily Horoscope: May 31, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Venus in Cancer at 10:53 AM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere. Fun may be the main priority, but people are in a more serious mood as the moon enters Scorpio at 7:45 PM and squares off with Pluto in Aquarius at 8:02 PM. Big changes can take place, ones that might push us to let go of old ways of doing things.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus is on finances as the moon enters Scorpio. You may be resolving a tax issue, debt, or a financial issue with a partner. The moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you rethinking which groups and communities you want to be part of.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may be inspired to write a love song as the moon in Libra squares off with your ruling planet Venus in Cancer. The moon enters Scorpio today, too, encouraging connection. An important shift can take place in your work as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Be careful with your spending as the moon in fellow air sign Libra squares off with Venus in Cancer. The moon enters Scorpio and squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which can find you ready to break an old habit or switch up your routine in some big way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Venus in your sign, Cancer, making this a lovely time to reflect on everything you’re grateful for in your personal life. Romance and creativity come your way as the moon enters Scorpio!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus may be on your home and family life as the moon enters Scorpio, and you’re ready to make a big shift in your relationships as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius. Change can be scary, but if you’re making choices that come from the heart, it’s worthwhile!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. A deep, intense discussion could take place as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius. You may learn a secret or some special information.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Libra, squares off with your ruling planet Venus in Cancer, which can find you enjoying quite a bit of attention! Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Scorpio.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Create time to connect with yourself and your needs as the moon enters Scorpio. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Pluto, now in Aquarius, which could find you making important changes in your home, family, or personal life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Make time to slow down, rest, and relax as the moon enters Scorpio. A communication breakthrough may take place as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius—but the discussion could be quite intense!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus can turn to your social life as the moon enters Scorpio, and you could be making important decisions about how you want to invest your time, energy, and money as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your attention can turn to your career or life in the public eye as the moon enters Scorpio. The moon squares off with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius, which could find you ready to make a big change regarding your future plans, how you interact with fans, or the legacy you want to leave behind.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules travel, adventure, and higher learning. You may discover something that radically changes your worldview as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.