Daily Horoscope: May 4, 2022

The moon in Gemini mingles with Saturn in Aquarius at 7:51 AM, which can find us discussing future plans—but the moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 8:15 AM, perhaps inspiring a daydreamy energy. Mars in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 11:47 AM, encouraging us to experiment and break free from limiting circumstances! We’re feeling ready to expand beyond our comfort zones as the moon in Gemini squares off with Jupiter in Pisces at 4:37 PM. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 7:05 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars, currently in dreamy Pisces, connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which might find a dream coming true unexpectedly! The moon enters Cancer, also bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Taurus

Mars in Pisces connects with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus, possibly finding you making especially exciting social connections. You might be experimenting with a vision for your future. The moon enters Cancer, activating the communication sector of your chart.

Gemini

Mars in Pisces connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, finding you experimenting with something exciting in your career! The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth.

Cancer

Mars is in fellow water sign Pisces and it connects with Uranus in Taurus today, finding you embarking on an exciting adventure or forming unexpected social connections. The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to focus on nourishing yourself, physically and emotionally!

Leo

Action planet Mars in Pisces mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which may find you trying out something new and unexpected at work. The moon also enters Cancer today, encouraging you to rest!

Virgo

Mars in Pisces connects with electric Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which might find you connecting with someone unexpected, and the moon enters Cancer, making your social life being quite busy! Exciting news may be shared.

Libra

Mars in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, possibly bringing an unexpected solution to a complex problem. The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars is in fellow water sign Pisces, and it connects with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus today, bringing some unexpected excitement in your love life or a burst of creative inspiration. Unexpected meetings may take place. The moon enters Cancer, inspiring you to plan your next trip and perhaps sharing exciting news!

Sagittarius

Action planet Mars is in Pisces and it connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus today, which might find you changing up your routine in a significant way. The moon enters Cancer, perhaps inspiring you to settle a debt.

Capricorn

Mars in Pisces connects with electric Uranus in Taurus, which may bring you some thrills today! An exciting conversation can take place. You might hear exciting news. Your focus is on your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Cancer.

Aquarius

Action planet Mars is in Pisces and connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus today, inspiring some exciting changes at home or how you manage your wealth. The moon enters Cancer, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list.

Pisces

Mars is in your sign, Pisces, and it connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus today, finding you receiving or sharing surprising information. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart.